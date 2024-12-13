The Toyota bZ4X EV gets no major changes for 2025, its third year on the market, unless you count a few upgrades in technology and standard equipment. The starting price (MSRP) for the compact SUV is set at $46,515 in Canada.

2025 Toyota bZ4X – What’s new?

The EV does get a new grade level for 2025. The bZ4X LE AWD is the base-level trim but with all-wheel drive added to the mix. Among its features are Toyota’s Drive Mode Select system and X-MODE (including Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud, and Grip Control modes), multi-terrain select system, downhill assist control and crawl mode.

Other than that, the XLE models’ Technology packages get enhancements to some of their features. As well, Toyota Multimedia and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 are now standard on all models.

Design- and powertrain-wise, though, it’s status quo for 2025.

2024/25 Toyota bZ4X, in profile | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota bZ4X

Which means that Canadian buyers once again have a choice of one of two powertrain configurations to choose from:

- The bZ4X LE base model has a front-wheel-drive system and delivers a range of up to 406 km. This model’s 150-kW powertrain delivers an output of 201 hp and 196 lb-ft of torque.

- The bZ4X LE AWD, XLE AWD, and XLE AWD w/Technology Package come with an all-wheel-drive powertrain that splits front/rear axle power 80kW/80kW. These models are rated at 214 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque, with a range of up to 367 km between charges.

2025 Toyota bZ4X - Canadian pricing

- 2025 bZ4X LE FWD - $46,515 CAD

- 2025 bZ4X LE AWD - $47,016

- 2025 bZ4X XLE AWD - $51,845

- 2025 bZ4X XLE AWD w/Tech Package - $59,830

2024/25 Toyota bZ4X, charging | Photo: Toyota

Big discount in the U.S.

As announced this week, American customers in certain large urban centres are being offered a hefty $10,000 discount on lease of the 2025 bZ4X, for orders placed by January 6, 2025. Topping that off is a 0-percent interest rate on financing; U.S. customers who get that financing from Toyota itself get another $2,500 discount to boot.

However, Toyota Canada confirmed to Auto123 that it is not planning anything similar for our market, unfortunately.