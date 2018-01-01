Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Will Present a Vehicle Next Week – But Keeps Us Guessing

Toyota is one of the more active players in the industry these days. Last month, the automaker showed off its first all-electric vehicle at the Shanghai Auto Show; the bz4X is an SUV roughly in the shape of the RAV4.

Next week comes the unveiling of another new model. To set the table, the company released a sketch showing everything and nothing at the same time. The sketch suggests that a vehicle will be shown, but it's hard to tell even what format we’re dealing with.

We can probably agree it’s an SUV of some sort. The sketch points to that, plus we’ve known for some time that Toyota is preparing two utility models.

So will the model coming next week be either the all-electric bZ4X or the Corolla Cross, now confirmed for our market? All will be revealed on June 2, when we take part in a virtual presentation in which Toyota will roll out the vehicle in between detailing several other of its big projects for the next few years.

Until then, it’s anyone’s guess. We’re putting our chips on the Corolla Cross destined for North America, just because. Stay tuned.

Toyota bz4X concept
Photo: Toyota
Toyota bz4X concept
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand)
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross (Thailand)

