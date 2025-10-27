As the 2025 SEMA Show approaches, Toyota unveils a second vehicle that will be presented at that event. Meet the Camry GT-S Concept.

The name of the new concept clearly harkens back to the sporty Corolla and Celica models of the 1980s.

How does the Toyota Camry GT-S Concept stand out?

While the styling of the Toyota Camry GT-S Concept reminds us of the previous-generation Camry TRD, there’s a different beast under the hood. While the former was powered by a V6 engine, the Camry GT-S Concept instead gets the hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 2.5L four-cylinder engine paired with hybrid technology, altogether, output reaches 232 hp.

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept, in profile | Photo: Toyota

Beyond that, the GT-S features a 1.5-inch adjustable coilover sport suspension at all four corners. Braking capacity has also been improved thanks to 8-piston calipers with 365-mm discs at the front and 6-piston calipers with 356mm discs at the rear. We should also mention that the Camry GT-S Concept is equipped with 20-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35R20 tires.

On the styling front, we note that Toyota is showing ambition by wanting to push things another step further than the XSE version of the mid-size sedan. The Camry GT-S Concept showcases a bold and aggressive style, thanks to a redesign of both the front and rear ends. That work was done by Toyota's CALTY Design Research centre.

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota

As for the cabin, it’s identical to that of the production model.

Joining the NASU

The Camry GT-S Concept is not the only vehicle presented by Toyota at the 2025 SEMA Show. Indeed, last week, Toyota unveiled the 2026 Corolla Cross Nasu Edition.

The SEMA Show, held annually in Las Vegas, brings together the key players in the automotive aftermarket industry. The 2025 edition will take place from November 4 to 7. Automakers like Toyota often use the occasion to unveil prototypes or design studies highlighting their know-how and creativity.

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept, front | Photo: Toyota

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept, rear | Photo: Toyota

Concept Toyota Camry GT-S, badging | Photo: Toyota

Toyota Camry GT-S Concept, wheel | Photo: Toyota