Nissan Invades SEMA with 4 Beastly Concepts!

Nissan has decided to show, at the 2025 SEMA Show, that the brand is still very active. It will be in Las Vegas to unveil no fewer than four spectacular concepts, each embodying a different facet of the company's technical know-how.

For this edition of the most famous automotive customization show, the Japanese manufacturer is pushing its models towards unique horizons: from desert sand to racetracks, from forest adventures to extreme rally challenges.

The Dune Patrol concept | Photo: Nissan

Nissan Dune Patrol

The star of the group is called Dune Patrol, an Armada Pro-4X metamorphosed to take on the most extreme environments. Described as an “ultra-comfortable support vehicle” by Nissan, this version surprises: 18-inch Nismo beadlock wheels shod with 37-inch mud-terrain tires, long-travel suspension, widened fenders and steel bumpers show the extreme side of the Dune Patrol.

The Dune Patrol concept | Photo: Nissan

Additional LED lighting turns night into day on the dunes, while the roof structure and multiple tie-down points allow for versatile use for all desert adventures.

Inside, the layout is entirely designed for transporting equipment.

The Frontier Rapid Runner concept | Photo: Nissan

Nissan Frontier Rapid Runner

The Rapid Runner is essentially a Frontier Pro-4X revisited by the Powernation TV team. The goal was to create the ideal pickup to accompany, say, whitewater kayakers.

The secret of the vehicle lies in its marriage with the Titan's suspension and axles, offering a much more imposing stature and increased ground clearance. The 16-inch Nismo Ascend wheels also host 37-inch tires. Tubular doors leave the cabin half-exposed.

The Frontier Rapid Runner concept | Photo: Nissan

The Frontier Rapid Runner concept | Photo: Nissan

The Rapid Runner also stands out for its equipment: roof and bed racks adapted for transporting nautical gear, storage spaces for paddles and wetsuits, a portable shower and panels, Covercraft waterproof seats and lined floors.

The Patrol Y60 Forsberg Racing concept |

The Patrol Y60 Forsberg Racing concept |

Nissan Patrol Y60 Forsberg Racing

For fans of rally and pure performance, Nissan brings out the Patrol Y60, revisited by Forsberg Racing. The classic adventurer receives a 4.8L TB48 turbo engine developing some 1,000 hp! A raised suspension, 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, widened fenders and an additional set of LED spotlights round out the package for this veritable monster, ready for the most demanding races.

The Nismo GT-Z concept | Photo: Nissan

Nissan Nismo GT-Z

Finally, there’s the Nismo GT-Z, also a Forsberg Racing design, clearly aimed at the track. Featuring an exclusive Nismo-colored livery, large aerodynamic elements and an imposing rear wing, this coupe promises performance.

The Nismo GT-Z concept | Photo: Nissan

The Nismo GT-Z concept | Photo: Nissan

The technical equipment is impressive: 18-inch Nismo LM-RS1 wheels, Advan tires, adjustable suspension and a 3.0L- twin-turbo V6 coupled with a competition exhaust.

This beast will not remain a mere style study, as it will participate in the Gridlife GLGT series in 2026.

From November 4 to 7, these creations will be the stars of the Nissan booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Nismo GT-Z concept | Photo: Nissan

The Dune Patrol concept | Photo: Nissan

The Patrol Y60 Forsberg Racing concept | Photo: Nissan