Toyota Canada has announced a sweeping infrastructure plan that will see it invest over $300 million CAD into the construction of three new facilities across the country. The facilities include a new corporate headquarters and two large parts distribution hubs.

According to the company, this signals a major commitment to its long-term growth and operational efficiency in the Canadian market.

Toyota Canada's future new Headquarters | Photo: Toyota

A new integrated hub in Toronto

The centerpiece of the investment is a 225,000-sq-ft head office located at the company’s existing site at 1 Toyota Place in Toronto. For the first time, Toyota Canada Inc (TCI) will regroup its various divisions — including sales, marketing, and service training — under a single roof.

Notably, Toyota Credit Canada Inc. (TCCI) will relocate from its current Markham office to join the central hub, a move intended to foster closer collaboration across Toyota’s business arms.

The future parts distribution centre in British Columbia | Photo: Toyota

Strengthening the supply chain in Western Canada

To better support its Western Canadian dealers and customers, Toyota will replace its aging Richmond, B.C. warehouse with two specialized parts distribution centres (PDCs) scheduled to open in December 2028:

• Surrey, BC: A 210,000-square-foot facility in South Campbell Heights designed to streamline service for British Columbia.

• Calgary, AB: A 220,000-square-foot facility located near the Calgary airport, serving Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of B.C.

The site of the future parts distribution centre in Alberta | Photo: Toyota

Toyota says that these new centres will together offer more than triple the storage capacity currently available. By positioning these hubs near major transportation corridors, Toyota aims to significantly shorten delivery times for essential parts, ensuring Lexus and Toyota owners across the West experience faster service turnarounds.

Sustainability and accessibility

In line with the “Toyota 2050 Environmental Challenge,” all three buildings are designed to be leaders in green architecture. TCI is targeting LEED v4 Gold and Net Zero Carbon Building – Design certifications, aiming to eliminate CO2 emissions from its daily operations.

As well, following in the steps of its Eastern Canada facility, the new buildings are designed to achieve the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Gold rating.