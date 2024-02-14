Toronto, ON - The 2024 Toronto Auto Show opens its doors to the public this Friday, but in conjunction with the event, Toyota put on a party to unveil two models for the first time in Canada: the Land Cruiser and Crown Signia SUVs.

The all-new 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Photo: D.Rufiange

It had done the same before the Montreal Auto Show in January with the new Camry, showcased alongside the new Lexus GX SUV.

Of course, we'll have the opportunity to come back to all these models when we test-drive them later this year, but we wanted to highlight the event, especially as discovering a vehicle in person always leads to some reflections.

Presentation of the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: D.Rufiange

The Land Cruiser

In the case of this SUV, which returns to Canada after an absence of more than 25 years (1996), the proportions and styling approach seen with the Lexus GX are clearly recognizable. Not that that should bother anyone - both models are good-lookers.

Obviously, price will be a factor in deciding whether this model succeeds, but we can expect the Land Cruiser to be popular, especially in a configuration that features round headlights at the front, a nice nod to the past.

Unveiling of 2025 Toyota Crown Signia Photo: D.Rufiange

The Crown Signia

As far as the Crown Signia is concerned, it has to be said that, in person, the vehicle's proportions are less bizarre than those of the Crown sedan, essentially a tall car. Here, we're dealing with a full-blown SUV, although it also feels like a tall, leggy wagon.

It's rather elegant and the format should please, again if the price isn't out of line.

If you're in Toronto and plan to stop by the Show, be sure to take a closer look at these new Toyotas, and form your own opinion of their design.

One thing's for sure: they're a far cry from the banal, unimaginative Toyota designs of the 1990s and 2000s.

