Is Toyota Planning a Future Mid-Engined Celica?

It’s been accepted as fact for some time now that Toyota is working on a new, reinvented Celica, this parallel to its plan to bring back the Supra for another, more -powerful generation.

According to a report from Japan, the future Celica will feature a mid-engine configuration. The Best Car outlet claims that the model will return for the 2028 model-year with under the hood a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine receiving electric assistance through a hybrid system.

Adding weight to the report are accounts of Toyota testing a mid-engine GR Yaris, a concept clearly being used to gather data.

The next-generation Supra will reportedly feature the same powertrain as the Celica, with an expected output of over 500 hp, far more than the 382 of the current version. The offering for each model will include a 6-speed manual transmission, as well as an 8-speed automatic.

Toyota GR Supra | Photo: Toyota

Caution is in order regarding all this, Toyota having officially confirmed none of it. Toyota can show all the concepts and run all the tests it wants and then simply change its mind. We shall see.

We do know, however, that ever since Toyota’s then-CEO Akio Toyoda declared in 2017 that the automaker would produce “no more boring cars," they have kept their promise with a sportier Corolla (hatchback and GR versions) and a generally more assertive lineup.