Toyota Century Coupe: A Bold Bet on Japanese Luxury

Tokyo, Japan - Toyota confirmed at the Japan Mobility Show that the Century nameplate will no longer refer to just a model, but become a standalone luxury brand, positioned against giants like Rolls-Royce and Bentley. And to open this new chapter, the Japanese manufacturer is introducing the Century Coupe, a flagship that redefines Japanese-style grand touring.

Toyota Century Coupe, in profile | Photo: Toyota

A spectacular two-seater coupe

The Century Coupe stands out right away with its format: two doors, two seats and a body painted in a sumptuous orange hue with 60 layers of paint – craftsmanship that illustrates Toyota's meticulousness. Unlike traditional Century sedans and the recently launched Century SUV, this coupe focuses on absolute exclusivity.

The interior pushes the limits of automotive design: the driver's seat is isolated from the rest of the cabin by a wooden console and a partition of red lasers projected to the headliner. In front, a futuristic steering wheel, digital instruments, and a seat with a wooden back. The passenger seat, meanwhile, is set back towards the rear to offer a private chauffeur experience in a two-seater — a typically Japanese idea where the comfort hierarchy is inverted.

The cabin, rich in premium materials, also features a central analog clock, a nod to classic prestige cars.

| Photo: Toyota

Japanese luxury in all its singularity

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said the Century represents the pinnacle of Japanese refinement, a car “in a class of its own”.

His stated ambition is to export the spirit and pride of Japan through the Century brand, by creating vehicles that embody artisanal tradition, modern technology and discreet excellence.

| Photo: Toyota

Four other Century models in the spotlight

Alongside the Century Coupe, Toyota also presented in Tokyo two restored Century sedans, reflecting the brand's historical heritage, as well as a Century SUV with special equipment, and a GR (Gazoo Racing) version of the current Century, which adds a sporty touch to the elegance.

A prestige offensive by Toyota

By giving the Century its independence, Toyota enters the exclusive circle of ultra-exclusive luxury manufacturers.