One of the best-selling cars in the world, the Toyota Corolla, is preparing to start a new chapter in its existence. At the Tokyo Mobility Show, the Japanese manufacturer unveiled a concept that hints at a major transformation: a more assertive design, modernized technology and unequivocal electrification.

| Photo: Toyota

Design of the new Toyota Corolla concept

This new interpretation of the Corolla is distinguished by precise, dynamic lines and a more fluid silhouette that has nothing in common with the current vehicle. The slimmer grille and the LED light strip running across the front give it a more athletic style. For all that, it doesn't go to extremes, and the Corolla still retains its characteristic sobriety.

| Photo: Toyota

Among the most remarkable details, we note that the engineers focused on aerodynamics to improve energy efficiency, notably thanks to a lowered profile and softly curved surfaces. Toyota seems to want to reposition the Corolla as a model that will ensure the transition between the established tradition of the iconic car and a new electric era.

It’s also striking just how close the concept presented in Tokyo looks to being production-ready.

|

Technology and interior

The interior focuses on a minimalist but refined approach. A panoramic screen sits enthroned in the centre of an almost bare dashboard, where all controls have been grouped around an interface designed for ergonomics. The materials appear to be of higher quality and the onboard experience is, according to Toyota, more intuitive.

The manufacturer also announces more-advanced connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and energy management-focused instruments — elements that suggest hybrid and electric versions.

| Photo: Toyota

Without revealing specific data, Toyota indeed hints that the next Corolla will be based on a platform capable of accommodating both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. This flexibility is part of the manufacturer's strategy, which prefers to offer several technological solutions rather than imposing a single choice.

When is the next Corolla coming?

No date has yet been confirmed for its market launch, but everything suggests that the new-generation Corolla will debut by the end of 2026 in major markets, including Canada.

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota

| Photo: Toyota