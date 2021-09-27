Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Will Produce a Fifth-Generation Prius

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There’s some irony in Toyota getting fingers pointed at it recently for its foot-dragging in terms of becoming a more eco-conscious corporate citizen. After all, the Japanese automaker was out far ahead of the curve with its hybrid vehicles in the late 1990s, most notably with the ungainly but trusty Prius, which is now on its fourth generation.

As other carmakers ventured into the hybrid domain, the Prius lost the advantage of uniqueness, of course. Even within the Toyota lineup, other hybrid models were introduced to give buyers more choices.

You might conclude then that a model this old and faced with so much newer competition might be a candidate for the chopping block. Not so, however. Toyota has confirmed it will produce a fifth generation of the model, and it could arrive as early as next year (as a 2023 model).

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Toyota Prius Prime, profile
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Toyota Prius Prime, profile

Toyota believes a next-gen Prius – like the very first model in fact - would be a good host for new hybrid powertrain technology. While it’s not confirmed, the next edition could feature a combustion engine component that burns… hydrogen. That’s something the automaker has been working on for a few years already.

This technology is distinct from that powering current hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles like Toyota’s own Mirai model. That system used hydrogen to generate electricity that powers motors. But in the new system Toyota is developing, a combustion engine actually burns hydrogen, gasoline-style, and emissions are very low.

Whatever form the next Prius ultimately takes, fans of the model are certainly cheering Toyota’s decision to stick with its pioneering hybrid, for at least one more kick at the can.

2001 Toyota Prius
Photo: Toyota
2001 Toyota Prius

You May Also Like

Toyota Unveils the bZ4X in Production Version

Toyota Unveils the bZ4X in Production Version

Toyota today introduced the production version of its first all-electric SUV. The bZ4X, which will offer around 400 km of range, is expected in Canada in mid...

Toyota Gives New Details About its bZ4X Electric SUV

Toyota Gives New Details About its bZ4X Electric SUV

Toyota has shared further details about its first all-electric SUV, the bZ4X, and shown a version that is really getting close to the finished product. The m...

Los Angeles 2021: Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Steps onto North American Soil

Los Angeles 2021: Vietnamese Automaker VinFast Steps onto...

The Vietnamese company VinFast used the occasion of the Los Angeles Auto Show to make its big debut on American soil. Thrust under the spotlight in the City ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Volkswagen ID.4
Canada Wants to Impose EV Sales Quotas on Aut...
Article
2022 Lexus LX 600
Lexus Announces Pricing, Details for Fourth-G...
Article
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The ID. Buzz Won’t Be the Only Electric VW Mi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 