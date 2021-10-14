• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2023 Toyota Prius.

• The hybrid car’s overall average fuel consumption of 4.8 L/100 km is the same as the old Prius with AWD.

• The model offers nearly 200 hp from a 2.0L combustion engine.

• The base price of the entry-level Prius XLE AWD climbs to over $36,000.

Del Mar, CA - It's fair to say that the electric car movement was instigated and led by Tesla. But the first electrified mass car came earlier, long before that company was a twinkle in Elon Musk's eye. That was the Toyota Prius hybrid car.

For 2023, the most famous hybrid car in the world enters its fifth generation. This new edition has for focus to deliver not just good fuel economy but, yes, driving pleasure. And, yes, aesthetic beauty.

The design of the new Prius is absolutely more inspired and more inspiring, to our eyes, but also based on the reactions heard at the Los Angeles Auto Show where the car made its debut just weeks ago. But there’s more to the book than its cover. There’s the promise made by chief engineer Satoki Oya when he sought to persuade Akio Toyota, who had different plans for the Prius.

Indeed, the CEO of Toyota wanted to make the Prius a commodity, a car for taxi fleets. Satoki Oya had another idea. He wanted a Prius that was more fun to live with on a daily basis.

With this in mind, we headed to Southern California at the invitation of Toyota Canada. The occasion, a first drive of the spanking-new 2023 Toyota Prius.

What a design!

There's no doubt about it, the new Prius silhouette is a hit. During our drive in the area surrounding Del Mar, California, passers-by and other motorists were liberal with their thumbs-ups. Even when we stopped to take a few snaps of the car, the Prius elicited reactions. “That's a Prius?” “Wow, it's really prettier than before!” “It looks fast!” Music to the ears of Toyota's representatives, no doubt...

So yes, the more-aggressive design of the 2023 Prius is certainly pleasing, especially at the rear where the hatch has lost its second vertical window. The parking light strip is great to look at, while the big P-R-I-U-S letters make sure no one mistakes this car for another.

In profile, the car has retained its almond-shaped windows, though the rear-door handle has been moved inside the pillar. The 19-inch wheels (the only size available in Canada) nicely fill out the wheel arches, which are encircled by fender flares.

As for the front end, it's definitely the prettiest snout in the history of the model. Toyota's designers will be grafting that nose onto other of its models in the near-future, of that we can be sure.

What about the interior?

Here too, the redesign improves the model. The dashboard is based on the Toyota bZ4X's formula, with a small driver data screen recessed behind the steering wheel. The central touchscreen is 8 inches in the XLE AWD model and 12.3 inches in the Limited AWD model.

All main controls are grouped around this screen. The controls for the climate system and the heated seats are easy to use, in lever format. The centre console houses the small gearshift lever - still as complicated to use as before - and a few additional controls like the drive mode and electronic hand brake. There are also two cup holders and a cavity where a smart device can be charged while driving, with clips to hold it in place.

One disappointment is in regards to roominess, or lack of it. This was predictable from looking at the new Prius from the outside. The new Prius’s lower roof and sleeker profile made loss of some space inevitable. While in front overall space is generous enough, things are tighter in back; taller adults will find time advancing very slowly on longer drives. Headroom is indeed limited.

The same applies to the trunk, which is on the small side. There is a price to pay for riding in such a sharp-looking car. Rear visibility is also poor (at least, the Limited AWD model comes with a digital rearview mirror).

Photo: V.Aubé 2023 Toyota Prius, front grille, headlight

Two versions: XLE AWD and Limited AWD

The Toyota Prius XLE AWD is likely to be the most popular version, if only because of its lower price than the Limited AWD. Riding on the same 19-inch wheels as the Limited, the Prius XLE AWD gets an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, heated front-row seats with eight possible adjustments, Softex upholstery and even a heated steering wheel. The XLE trim also gets six USB-C ports, an electronic parking brake, Softex steering wheel, rain-activated wipers, smart key, wireless charging and blind spot monitor.

Inside the Prius Limited AWD, there's the larger 12.3-inch screen, as well as an 8-speaker JBL audio system, fixed glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, power liftgate, digital key, panoramic view monitor, the digital rearview mirror (which helps a lot with that reduced rear visibility), heated rear seats, advanced parking system and more.

A fun-to-drive Prius

Under the hood, the new Prius now relies on a new 2.0L, 4-cylinder internal combustion engine with a net output of 150 hp. Combined with a 111-hp motor-generator and a second electric motor on the rear axle, this engine really gives wings to Toyota's hybrid. You can feel it from the very first acceleration, even while the CVT transmission is making the car scream.

Note also that the new model is equipped with a full-time all-wheel drive system, unlike the outgoing system, which disconnected above 70 km/h. That's great news for motorists reluctant to go outside in winter.

With the larger wheels and a lighter, completely revised suspension, the new hybrid is more agile in city driving and even on twisty roads. The adrenaline injection - thanks to the powertrain (196 hp total output) – makes of the Prius a much livelier car, on the highway and in the city.

We did note during this first contact is that the all-wheel drive system has an impact on fuel economy. In fact, the new model is estimated to average 4.8L/100 km, the same as the old 4WD model.

The final word

The starting price of the new Prius is $36,490; the XLE AWD model, it should be noted, is more than $6,000 more expensive than the old all-wheel-drive model. The Limited AWD model is more feature-rich, but it’s $42,990, sending the Prius above the $50,000 mark when you factor in applicable fees and taxes. Remember that hybrid models are no longer eligible for government rebates.

The most important thing to remember from this first contact is that the new 2023 Prius is a much better car in terms of dynamics. Yes, the new formula takes away some of the "all-purpose" practicality of it, but as Toyota acknowledged, that segment is now full of several larger or even more affordable hybrid models. The new Prius had to deliver more excitement.

We like

The more assertive design

The sleeker dashboard

The driving dynamics... for a Prius!

We like less

Rear visibility

Limited space in the second row and in the trunk

Complaints from the 4-cylinder engine under hard acceleration (CVT)

A few of your questions about the new 2023 Toyota Prius, answered:

Is the all-wheel drive still part-time, so that it turns off beyond 70 km/h?

No, this time, the Prius has all-wheel drive all the time.

What is the average fuel consumption of the 2023 Prius?

4.8 L/100 km, the same as the previous all-wheel drive model.

Is there a new Prius Prime version on the way as well?

Toyota plans to add the plug-in hybrid version later in 2023.