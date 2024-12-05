The 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross returns with some subtle changes for the new year. The SUV is also slightly more expensive.

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross – What's new?

The main changes include a new exclusive colour and a "Beyond Zero" emblem on the hybrid version, and buyers of the L and S versions get matte black mirrors (instead of glossy black) and a shark fin antenna. Also, Toyota has decided to move the AWD badge to the rear of the vehicle. Otherwise, the subcompact SUV remains essentially unchanged. Prices increase a touch despite the lack of real new features.

An exclusive colour

The 2025 Corolla Cross is adorned with a new vibrant hue: Vibrant Red Crystal. Exclusive to this model in the Toyota range, this colour replaces Barcelona Red and is offered on gasoline versions for an additional $255. On hybrid versions, it comes optional with an black roof for $750.

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross

No surprises under the hood: the Corolla Cross retains the same engines as in 2024. The gasoline version is equipped with a 2.0L engine developing 169 hp. All-wheel drive is optional or standard depending on the version, with an average fuel consumption of 7.3L or 7.8L/100 km.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid combines a gasoline engine with two electric motors for a total output of 196 hp and a fuel consumption of only 5.6L/100 km, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross pricing in Canada

Base prices (MSRPs) of the Corolla Cross increase by a few hundred dollars for 2025:

- 2025 Corolla Cross L - $27,720

- 2025 Corolla Cross L AWD - $29,120

- 2025 Corolla Cross LE - $29,775

- 2025 Corolla Cross LE AWD - $31,175

- 2025 Corolla Cross LE Premium AWD - $32,855

- 2025 Corolla Cross XLE AWD - $36,010

- 2025 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE AWD - $34,645

- 2025 Corolla Cross Hybrid XSE AWD - $37,405

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross XSE, interior | Photo: Toyota