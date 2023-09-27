Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Toyota GR Corolla: A Few Improvements, and the Circuit Edition Returns

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition
Photo: Toyota
The pocket rocket is priced at $46,490 in Canada for 2024 Automotive expert , Updated:

The Toyota GR Corolla returns with a few updates for 2024. Above all, this sporty hatchback, already known for its dynamic performance, has gotten chassis and aerodynamic improvements. There are also improvements for the limited-edition Circuit Edition, back for another year.

The base MSRP for the 2024 GR Corolla 2024 is set at $46,490, or $1,000 more than the 2023 edition.

The GR Corolla 2024 range 
The GR Corolla will be available in two versions for 2024: the base version and the limited-production Circuit Edition. The former has an MSRP of $46,490, the latter $56,590.

For the base GR Corolla, other changes include new brake calipers painted red.

The GR Corolla Circuit Edition is a little more spoiled. New features for 2024 include:

  • 18-inch forged BBS wheels;
  • Black-painted grille;
  • Front and rear parking sensors;
  • A new colour: Flame Blue.
The new 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition
The new 2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition
Photo: Toyota

Performance and technology
The 2024 GR Corolla remains true to its high-performance pedigree. With a 1.6L turbocharged 3-cylinder delivering a peak output of 300 hp, this car earns the pocket rocket designation. To that end, the specially developed GR-FOUR all-wheel drive system helps deliver the required traction and control.

Chassis and air ducts
Engineers have made significant modifications to the chassis and air ducts to enhance stability. Notable improvements include changes to the steering box and rear suspension mounting bolts.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, interior
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, interior
Photo: Toyota

Safety
Features include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer.

The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla is available now from Toyota dealers across Canada. The Circuit Edition will go on sale early next year.

 
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, profile
2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition, profile
Photo: Toyota

