Toyota used the occasion of the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon to unveil the new GR Yaris Morizo RR. For the time being, the model is still in the prototype stage, but a production version isn’t far away.

A portion of the research and development for the new model was carried out on the legendary Nürburgring circuit. Data collected during the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race contributed to the creation of the GR Yaris Morizo RR.

Auto123 received confirmation from Romaric Lartilleux, Toyota Canada's Director of Public Relations, that this model will not be sold here. That's disappointing but hardly a surprise, given that Toyota pulled the Yaris from the Canadian market in July 2020.

Automatic transmission

The GR Yaris Morizo RR is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The back end features a carbon-fibre wing, which significantly enhances the car's aerodynamic downforce. It’s also fitted with a front diffuser, side skirts and a carbon-fibre hood.

The bodywork is finished in an exclusive Gravel Khaki shade. The brake calipers and interior stitching are yellow to provide contrast and respect Morizo’s stylistic signature. The car sits on matte bronze wheels.

Inside, the steering wheel's diameter is slightly reduced compared to the standard GR Yaris. The gear-shift paddles and certain other controls have been redesigned to optimize their use during spirited driving. A "MORIZO RR" plaque indicates the car's serial number.

It’s also worth noting that the available drive modes are slightly different than what we find in the GR Yaris. Notably, the "Morizo" mode ensures a 50/50 torque split between the front and rear.

100 units only

This new special edition of the GR Yaris will exist in very limited numbers. Toyota’s plans at this point include the production of only 100 units, and those will be destined for the Japanese and European markets. Production should start soon though, in the spring in fact.

