This is a major problem for Toyota and Lexus.

The company is recalling 70,480 vehicles in Canada and over 591,000 in the United States due to an issue with the 12.3-inch digital dashboard display.

In some cases, the display may remain black when the vehicle is started, or it may turn off while driving. This deprives the driver of essential information, such as speed, fuel level, and warning lights. This defect affects models from 2023 to 2025.

Increased Risk and Affected Models

According to Toyota, the disappearance of the display increases the risk of accidents because drivers no longer have access to critical data.

The affected models include:

- Lexus LS (2024-2025)

- Lexus RX 500h (2025)

- Lexus TX (2024)

- Toyota Camry (2025)

- Toyota Crown (2023-2025)

- Toyota Crown Signia (2025)

- Toyota GR Corolla (2023-2024)

- Toyota Grand Highlander (2024-2025)

- Toyota Highlander (2023-2024)

- Toyota RAV4 (2023-2025)

- Toyota RAV4 Prime (2023-2024)

- Toyota Tacoma (2024)

- Toyota Venza (2023-2024)

Note that not all vehicles of these models are affected. For instance, 113,286 RAV4s are on the list in the United States, but only ten Lexus RXs are affected.

Corrective measures and checks for owners

Toyota will send a notice by mail to affected owners. Depending on the severity of the defect, either a simple software fix or a replacement of the entire dashboard will be provided at no cost.

Drivers can check if their vehicle is affected by visiting the Transport Canada website and entering their vehicle identification number (VIN). The recall number assigned by Ottawa is 2025-469, and the manufacturer's recall number is SRC RK3/SRC RK4.