Toyota retained its title as the global new-vehicle sales champion in 2025, setting a new record in the process and even widening the gap between it and second-place automaker, the Volkswagen Group.

Including sales from Daihatsu and Hino Motors, Toyota's overall sales jumped 4.6 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year. Total vehicle sales reached 11.3 million units. According to Agence France-Presse, Toyota managed to stay the course despite a stagnant Chinese market in which BYD and others are waging an aggressive price war. It should be noted, by the way, that nearly a quarter of Toyota's worldwide sales of new vehicles in 2025 were in the United States.

Of the total number of vehicles sold by Toyota globally, around 200,000 featured electric powertrains. That figure was up 42 percent compared to 2024.

Toyota thus remained ahead of the Volkswagen Group, which sold some 8.98 million vehicles. For the German auto giant, that represents a slight drop of 0.5 percent compared to 2024 for the German group.

The Toyota sign casts shade on Honda's at the 2025 New York Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Declines for Nissan and Honda

Other Japanese manufacturers did not share Toyota's fortune and saw even bigger drops in 2025 than VW. Honda saw its global sales drop by 9 percent, selling a total of 3.4 million vehicles. As for Nissan, it sold 3.2 million vehicles worldwide, which constitutes a 4.4-percent decline compared to the previous year.

A record for Toyota in Canada

In Canada as well, 2025 was a record year for Toyota. Vehicle sales reached 249,445 units for the automaker - 216,258 under the Toyota banner and 33,187 carrying the Lexus badge.