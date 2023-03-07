• Toyota is recalling 130,000 Tundra trucks to fix a bed cover that can fly off while the vehicle is in motion.

• The part in question belongs to Toyota, not an outside supplier.

• Owners are advised to simply remove their covers until a solution is found.

Toyota launched the next generation of its Tundra for the 2022 model-year; now the model is the subject of a major recall. The problem is not mechanical, but rather related to an accessory.

In fact, on about 130,000 Tundras equipped with a bed cover, there’s a possibility the cover could fly off while the vehicle is in motion.

Photo: Toyota Toyota Tundra Platinum

The risk there is obvious, not so much for the driver of the vehicle - except for their pocketbook - but for all other vehicles on the road in the vicinity. A bed cover that lands on the windshield of another vehicle can seriously damage it and block the driver's view, which creates an obvious risk of an accident.

Note that this is an official Toyota part, not an aftermarket accessory produced by an outside manufacturer.

Fortunately with this type of problem, to avoid any danger, owners can simply remove the cover from the truck bed until a solution is found by the company. Toyota is expected to contact owners this month.