Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Is Recalling Tundra Pickups Over Bed Covers That Could Fly Off

The defective part is not from an outside supplier, but belongs to the automaker Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Toyota is recalling 130,000 Tundra trucks to fix a bed cover that can fly off while the vehicle is in motion.

•    The part in question belongs to Toyota, not an outside supplier.

•    Owners are advised to simply remove their covers until a solution is found.

Toyota launched the next generation of its Tundra for the 2022 model-year; now the model is the subject of a major recall. The problem is not mechanical, but rather related to an accessory. 

In fact, on about 130,000 Tundras equipped with a bed cover, there’s a possibility the cover could fly off while the vehicle is in motion. 

Toyota Tundra Platinum
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Tundra Platinum

The risk there is obvious, not so much for the driver of the vehicle - except for their pocketbook - but for all other vehicles on the road in the vicinity. A bed cover that lands on the windshield of another vehicle can seriously damage it and block the driver's view, which creates an obvious risk of an accident.

Note that this is an official Toyota part, not an aftermarket accessory produced by an outside manufacturer.

Fortunately with this type of problem, to avoid any danger, owners can simply remove the cover from the truck bed until a solution is found by the company. Toyota is expected to contact owners this month.

You May Also Like

Genesis Is Recalling 65,000 Vehicles Over a Seat Belt Pretensioner Issue

Genesis Is Recalling 65,000 Vehicles Over a Seat Belt Pre...

Genesis is recalling over 65,000 Vehicles to fix the same seat belt pretensioner issue that led to similar recalls by Kia and Hyundai. The components could p...

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Running Lights

GM Is Recalling 825,000 Vehicles to Fix Faulty Daytime Ru...

For the second time in as many months, GM recalls hundreds of thousands of vehicles to fix a problem with the daytime running lights. Auto123 has more.

Toyota Offers Lift Kit for Tundra to Raise it by 2.6 inches

Toyota Offers Lift Kit for Tundra to Raise it by 2.6 inches

Toyota now offers a lift kit so owners of some versions of the Tundra pickup can raise the ground clearance of their truck. For truck buyers on a budget, thi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The North American Volkswagen ID. Buzz will b...
Article
Mercedes-Benz - Fingerprint identification technology
Mercedes-Benz Lets You Pay Using Your Fingerp...
Article
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: Details Shared on...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 