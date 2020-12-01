Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Toyota GR Supra is getting a manual gearbox

When the Toyota Supra hit the market, there was much rejoicing because it was back (and the addition of an all-too-rare sports car to the market), but much disappointment because the model could not be offered with a manual transmission.

This faux pas will be corrected.

The news first appeared in Europe, but then Toyota confirmed to Autoblog, which reported the information that the gearbox will be offered in America. And what's even more interesting is that the company explained that it was consumer demand that convinced it to add the box to the lineup.

"Customers and sports car enthusiasts have been vocal and we have listened," Toyota said via a statement.

For now, details about the mechanical pairing remain absent. The Supra is offered with two engines, a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder and a 3.0-liter turbocharged 6-cylinder. Both are from BMW's toolbox. However, the Toyota Supra's cousin, the BMW Z4, does not offer a mechanical transmission.

Toyota will reveal more information later this year about this new three-pedal variant that will be eagerly awaited by enthusiasts.

 

Toyota GR Supra with a manual gearbox
Photo: Toyota
Toyota GR Supra with a manual gearbox

