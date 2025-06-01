Toyota Optimistic about a Next-Generation Supra

The Toyota Supra currently on the market is in its final year. Launched in 2019 as a 2020 model, this generation, a result of a collaboration with BMW (Z4), marked the model's return to the Toyota product family.

However, once the Final Edition currently being offered is done, that will be it. At least for now, because a Toyota executive recently hinted to Motortrend that a new Supra will eventually see the light of day.

Even better, this new iteration would take less time to unveil than the last one did relative to its predecessor.

"It would make sense for us to have another generation of Supra. But we don't know when and how yet. It's certain that it will take some time. The question is how much time... Our goal is to have a significantly shorter gap (than between the previous two generations)," said Cooper Ericksen, Toyota's Senior VP of Product Planning and Strategy for North America.

The time gap between the fourth and fifth generations was 21 years. The fourth iteration ceased production in 1998, before the fifth arrived in mid-2019.

Toyota promises we won't have to wait two decades for the next one.

Future plans for the Supra

The priority is obviously not on this type of model right now. Toyota's profits come from models like the RAV4, Camry and Corolla.

It remains to be seen what form the project might take. Also, will there be a partner involved? This kind of model is not necessarily profitable for a company, meaning a way must be found to reduce development and production costs.

We won't hold our breath, but there's still reason to hope.