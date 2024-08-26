2025 Toyota GR Supra Loses 2.0L Engine Option

Toyota Canada shared the details of the offering for the 2025 GR Supra, offering which has been simplified for the new year. Namely, the 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine is no longer part of the deal, leaving the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 as the only engine choice. That unit delivers 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with either the 8-speed auto transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Toyota GR Supra – What’s new?

The elimination of the 2.0L engine option is significant, but other than that, the GR Supra carries over unchanged from 2024.

Notable performance features include sport-calibrated variable ratio electric power steering, a Sport Mode delivering sharpened throttle response, crisper shifting and a more aggressively tuned differential.

Also back are Launch Control, Hairpin+ Function, multi-link rear suspension, adaptive variable suspension systems, active rear sport differential, front strut tower bracing, hollow front and rear stabilizer bars, 4-piston Brembo brakes with red painted and SUPRA-badged calipers on the front wheels and an electric parking brake.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, interior | Photo: Toyota

Inside, we have an asymmetrical centre console enveloping the cockpit and featuring console-mounted side knee padding. Standard stuff includes the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start, 14-way power-adjustable and heated seats with leather upholstery, driver’s seat memory system, leather-wrapped steering wheel on a tilting/telescoping column, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum scuff plates and carbon-fibre interior trim.

The 8.8-inch digital gauge instrument cluster is anchored by a 3D tachometer flanked by customizable displays. Other standard features include a head-up display and a 12-speaker JBL Audio System with 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad rotary control, Navigation with Supra Connect (including Concierge, SOS, Emergency Call, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery functions), Wireless Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger for devices.

Among the included active and passive safety features are Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist and a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, profile | Photo: Toyota

2025 Toyota GR Supra – Pricing in Canada

Nothing could be simpler on this front. The two available variants of the 2025 GR Supra – 3.0 Premium with auto transmission, and 3.0 Premium with manual gearbox – have the same MSRP of $69,685 CAD. Adding in the freight and preparation costs, AC charge, etc., brings the asking price to an estimated $72,700, excluding taxes.

Toyota Canada’s timeline for the arrival of the 2025 GR Supra at dealerships is “soon”. Expect it to debut before the fall.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, front | Photo: Toyota

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota