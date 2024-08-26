Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Toyota GR Supra Loses 2.0L Engine Option

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra | Photo: Toyota
Derek Boshouwers
 The GR Supra is now available in two versions, with starting price set at $69,685 CAD

Toyota Canada shared the details of the offering for the 2025 GR Supra, offering which has been simplified for the new year. Namely, the 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 engine is no longer part of the deal, leaving the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 as the only engine choice. That unit delivers 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with either the 8-speed auto transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Toyota GR Supra – What’s new?

The elimination of the 2.0L engine option is significant, but other than that, the GR Supra carries over unchanged from 2024.

Notable performance features include sport-calibrated variable ratio electric power steering, a Sport Mode delivering sharpened throttle response, crisper shifting and a more aggressively tuned differential.

Also back are Launch Control, Hairpin+ Function, multi-link rear suspension, adaptive variable suspension systems, active rear sport differential, front strut tower bracing, hollow front and rear stabilizer bars, 4-piston Brembo brakes with red painted and SUPRA-badged calipers on the front wheels and an electric parking brake.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, interior
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, interior | Photo: Toyota

Inside, we have an asymmetrical centre console enveloping the cockpit and featuring console-mounted side knee padding. Standard stuff includes the Toyota Smart Key System with Push Button Start, 14-way power-adjustable and heated seats with leather upholstery, driver’s seat memory system, leather-wrapped steering wheel on a tilting/telescoping column, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum scuff plates and carbon-fibre interior trim.

The 8.8-inch digital gauge instrument cluster is anchored by a 3D tachometer flanked by customizable displays. Other standard features include a head-up display and a 12-speaker JBL Audio System with 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad rotary control, Navigation with Supra Connect (including Concierge, SOS, Emergency Call, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery functions), Wireless Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger for devices.

Among the included active and passive safety features are Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist and a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, profile
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, profile | Photo: Toyota

2025 Toyota GR Supra – Pricing in Canada

Nothing could be simpler on this front. The two available variants of the 2025 GR Supra – 3.0 Premium with auto transmission, and 3.0 Premium with manual gearbox – have the same MSRP of $69,685 CAD. Adding in the freight and preparation costs, AC charge, etc., brings the asking price to an estimated $72,700, excluding taxes.

Toyota Canada’s timeline for the arrival of the 2025 GR Supra at dealerships is “soon”. Expect it to debut before the fall.

2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, front
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, front | Photo: Toyota
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, three-quarters rear
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, rear
2024-25 Toyota GR Supra, rear | Photo: Toyota
