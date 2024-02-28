Toyota Recalls 381,000 Tacomas for Rear Axle Problems

Toyota is recalling certain 2022 and 2023 Tacoma pickup trucks due to a potential problem with the rear axle.

In Canada, 21,035 models are affected by the campaign, the second major one in a week for the Japanese manufacturer.

Toyota is known for its reliability, but for some time now it has been issuing more recalls than usual, a situation that needs to be corrected in the short to medium term if the company does not want to see its reputation eroded.

The automaker said in a statement that "welding debris remaining on the rear axle could cause some retaining nuts to loosen progressively until they fall off. If that happens, it could affect vehicle stability and braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash.

On affected vehicles, Toyota will inspect the rear axle and retighten the axle nuts. This will be done at no cost to the customer. The company adds that if any axle components have been damaged as a result of the problem, they will be repaired or replaced.

Owners will be notified by the end of April 2024.

For more information, customers can call Toyota's Customer Interaction Center at 1 888 TOYOTA-8 (1 888 869-6828).