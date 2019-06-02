Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

A 257-hp Toyota Yaris is Coming, But Not to North America

Toyota has unveiled the GR version of its Yaris for 2020

The Yaris that’s sold in North American Toyota dealerships is actually a Mazda2. That's been the case with the sedan version for a few years now, and for 2020, it's also the reality with the 5-door package.

So it is that the new generation of the Yaris made by Toyota is sold elsewhere on the planet, but not here. The company’s stance is understandable, in that it’s all a question of cost. And with the segment it competes shrinking by the month in Canada and in the U.S., there’s no reason for Toyota to change its strategy.

Of course, that doesn't prevent us from feeling a twinge of excitement and a tweak of frustration when we see Toyota unveil the new GR version of the Yaris, a little tick of a car that gets 257 big horses from its 1.6L, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine. Yes, 257 hp for a 3-cylinder. Don't look for precedents, this represents a record output for an engine with this displacement.

Photo: Toyota

The new mill also offers 266 lb-ft of torque, and power is distilled to all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Fortunately, all-wheel drive is also included, because when you think about it the torque effect would be nigh unmanageable without it.

Even with the addition of all-wheel drive and two Torsen limited-slip differentials, the car weighs only 1,280 kg thanks to the use of carbon fiber polymer and aluminum. This promises very interesting performance indeed. In fact, Toyota promises a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 5.5 seconds. We’re a long way from the early Toyota Echo models...

Photo: Toyota

To manage that power and those differentials, there's a new double-wishbone rear suspension, MacPherson shocks up front and a wider track in the rear compared to the regular Yaris. 18-inch wheels ensure proper contact with the road. Drive modes are on the menu and adjust torque distribution as needed.

As for pricing, some quick calculations give us the equivalent of between $40,000 and $45,000 CAD – if it were to be offered here.

Unfortunately, it won’t be, so we’ll have to content ourselves with admiring it from afar, or maybe driving it in video games.

Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota

You May Also Like

Toyota Supra to Get More-Powerful Variants, But No Manual Transmission

Toyota Supra to Get More-Powerful Variants, But No Manual...

Toyota says we can expect performance upgrades and a boost in horsepower in upcoming versions of the Toyota Supra, but not a manual transmission.

New York 2019: The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Makes Debut

New York 2019: The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Makes Debut

The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback is making its official debut today at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Unsurprisingly, Toyota has closed the loop with this model...

Toyota Reveals its Mazda-Based 2020 Yaris Ahead of NY Show Debut

Toyota Reveals its Mazda-Based 2020 Yaris Ahead of NY Sho...

Toyota has lifted the veil on its Mazda-derived 2020 Yaris Hatchback model. Its resemblance to the Mazda2 is pretty overt, in fact it’s clear that Toyota did...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Supra (A70)
New Replacement Parts For Your Old Toyota Supra
Article
Mazda MX-5 to Get Electronic Regenerative Bra...
Article
2021 Kia Seltos
Fuel Consumption Figures for Kia Seltos Annou...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Concept Car
CES 2020: Sony Presents… a Co...
Video
Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2019 With Video Marking Official End of the Beetle
Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2...
Video
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT C...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 