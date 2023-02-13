Trucks Have Class: the ABCs (or 123s) of Truck Categories

• How exactly do truck classifications work?

• Here's a quick look at the ABCs (or 123s) of truck classification in North America.

Did you know that trucks of all sizes are identified by class in North America? In general, these classes correspond to the weight of the vehicle with the load they can accept according to the American Federal Highway Administration guidelines.

Note that there may be some slight variations in specific regions but, again, in general, these classifications are accepted and followed by the North American automotive industry.

This system explains the designations we see from automakers for their passenger and commercial trucks, like Ford F-150, GMC 2500, Ram 3500 and others. The first number indicates the class to which the truck belongs. For example, Ford uses this system to identify its trucks in classes 1 to 7 since it is the only one to have trucks in all these categories.

At the same time, the industry classifies its trucks in subgroups: Light Duty (Classes 1 and 2), Medium Duty" (Classes 3 to 6) and Heavy Duty (Classes 7 and 8). Here is how each of these classes is defined:

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado - Class 1

Class 1

When we talk about Class 1 vehicles (light-duty trucks), we’re referring to vehicles the load capacity of which does not exceed 6,000 lb (2,722 kg). This category is where we find all the well-known pickup trucks, from the Ford Maverick to the Ford F-150, as well as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Frontier and Honda Ridgeline, among others.

In some regions, regulations make the heaviest Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and others that can take on up to 8500 lb as Class 2a vehicles.

Photo: RAM Ram 2500 - Class 2

Class 2

However, the real Class 2 is made up of pickup trucks that can weigh up to 10,000 lb (4,536 kg) with their load. This measurement is what the industry calls GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating).

In this class we find the Ford F-250, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, GMC Sierra 2500 and Ram HD 2500, in addition to delivery vans such as the Ford Transit 250, Ram Promaster 2500, Chevrolet Express 2500 and GMC Savana 2500. Nissan Titan XDs are also part of this category.

In general, a more specialized commercial driver's permit is not required to operate these vehicles. Incidentally, towing capacity has little or no bearing on the GVWR at this level.

Photo: Ford Ford F-350 - Class 3

Class 3

From here on, we're talking mostly about medium-duty trucks, although some call them mid-duty when they talk about the lighter versions often used as private vehicles. This subcategory of Class 3 trucks generally can weigh up to 14,000 lb (6,350 kg) with their load.

This is the category that Ford F-350, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 3500, Ram HD 3500 fall into. Most will have dual rear wheels but even with single wheels, these trucks remain in Class 3 as do the Ford Transit 350 and E-350 vans in addition to the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana 3500.

Some of these trucks can also be used as a base for an RV.

Photo: RAM Ram 4500 / Ram 5500 - Classes 4 and 5

Class 4

Class 4 trucks have a GVWR of up to 16,000 lb (7257 kg) and it's here that we find the Ford F-450 (except for the pickup version, which remains in Class 3), Ram HD 4500, International CV and a few delivery vans, including those made by Hino and Isuzu.

Note that many chassis-cab trucks are used for large RVs.

Photo: Ford Ford F-550 - Class 5

Class 5

Class 5 trucks are real workhorses with a GVWR of up to 19,500 lb (8,845 kg). None of the models are really intended for private use, although in some regions they can be driven with a regular driver’s permit.

The best-known models found in this category are the Ford F-550s, Ram HD 5500s, Peterbilt 325s, Kenworth T170s and Hino and Isuzu trucks. Again, some Class 5 trucks are used as bases for large RVs.

Photo: Peterbilt Peterbilt 330 - Class 6

Class 6

Class 6 trucks are still considered "medium-duty" but their GVWR can climb to 26,000 pounds (11,793 kg). In this case, they are truly large, heavy-duty vehicles for commercial work. We will see several of them with an imposing delivery van body behind the cab. In addition to the Ford F-650s, the Freightliner Business Class M2 106, International MV, Kenworth T270, Peterbilt 330 and Mack MD come to mind.

Photo: Kenworth Kenworth K370 - Class 7

Class 7

This is the first heavy-duty segment and comprises trucks with a GVW of up to 33,000 lb (14,969 kg). Once again, Ford offers the best-known example with its F-750, but it's here that we start to see mostly brands definitely identified with heavy-duty work such as the Freightliner Business Class M2 106, International MV, Kenworth K370, Kenworth T370 and T440/470, Mack MD and Peterbilt 337/348.

Class 8

These trucks are truly the kings of the road with a capacity of 33,001 lb (14,969 kg) and more. They are most often seen with a semi-trailer.

In Quebec and Ontario, their total weight allowance is around 130,000 lb (58,000 kg). Elsewhere on the continent, the laws allow about 80,000 lb (36,281 kg) (except on some national highways and in some states depending on the number of trailers).

Also include fire and specialty construction trucks. This is where we see brands like Volvo VNL, Freightliner Cascadia, International LT, HV, and RH, Kenworth T680, T880, and W990, Mack Anthem and Granite, Peterbilt 389, 579, and 520, Western Star 4800, 4900 and 5700; Pierce, E-One and others!