Photo: Auto123 The Turo SK8 at work

Turo launched its new SK8 ice resurfacing machine last week in Montreal and the presentation was led by Canadian hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin.

Like we did, you must be wondering: what does Turo, the car rental platform, have to do with hockey?

Turo’s stated mission is to bring people together. That’s reflected in their car rental platform, which connects car owners with people looking for a car short-term.

Bringing people together is also about social activities... and sports. By offering a ice resurfacing machine for rental to individuals, Turo is providing another local service. This new machine makes it possible to give your private rink a professional-quality ice surface.

We know how passionate Canadians are about hockey and skating. The Turo SK8 is here to help them enjoy their favorite sport to the fullest.

Photo: Auto123 Marie-Philip Poulin with the Turo SK8

Marie-Philip Poulin, international hockey superstar and Canada's Athlete of the Year in 2022, partnered with Turo to develop and promote the SK8 after being seduced by the ice resurfacing machine, which had no equivalent already on the market.

Who better than a professional hockey player to understand the importance of smooth, quality ice for training and playing in the best conditions?

The SK8 is manufactured in Canada by Porta Ice Ltd. of Calgary. This all-electric vehicle is specifically designed for ice resurfacing in small backyard rinks.

Although not a traditional electric vehicle, the SK8 will be offered on Turo’s platform; the company promises a selection of over 800 units available for reservations.

According to Cedric Mathieu, Vice President and Director of Turo in Canada, the company is excited to be able to offer Canadians not only a wide selection of passenger vehicles, including many of the latest EVs, but now also this resurfacing machine that can give backyard rinks near-professional ice surfaces.

The Turo SK8 is available for reservation in the Montreal area for four-hour periods. Simply go to the Turo website or app to make your reservation. Some additional conditions apply, but if you qualify, the machine will be delivered directly to your door. Anything to make rink maintenance as easy as possible. The cost? Until the end of March, it's $29 per four-hour period.

There is one other point worth mentioning. The Turo SK8 is also an opportunity to support a good cause. For every SK8 reservation made before the end of March, Turo will match the amount and donate all proceeds to Sport Jeunesse, a charity that helps underprivileged children pay for sports registration and equipment costs.