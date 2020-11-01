Big news from GM, as the automotive giant has announced that as of 2035, it will no longer sell vehicles with gasoline or diesel engines. It's a major decision and ambitious goal, but we can't say it's surprising.

Coincidentally or not, the year 2035 is also the year that’s been put forward by some American states, as well as Quebec, as a deadline after which the sale of new vehicles equipped with combustion engines alone will be prohibited.

We are slowly moving towards a definitive transition, and it’s a move that spans the industry. Just yesterday, Nissan made a strikingly similar announcement, saying it too wants combustion-engine vehicles gone from its lineup by… 2035.

GM's announcement came from Mary Barra, no less. The automaker’s CEO also unveiled the automaker's goal to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040. (Nissan is setting the same goal, but aims to hit it by 2050).

Announcements like this one have been coming fast and furious from GM HQ. The company announced last November it was accelerated its electric vehicle projects, and recently, the firm outlined its plan to launch 30 new electric models by 2025.

Photo: Chevrolet The future Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The plan announced today calls for ending production of light-duty gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, and switching completely to electric vehicles to eliminate emissions altogether from its vehicles. Starting the counter now, the transition will thus take 14 years. We can expect, over that time, to see many popular GM vehicles switch from gasoline to electricity. That includes the company's pickup trucks, but also a car like the Corvette. And why not the Camaro while we're at it? Yes, the times they are a-changing.

GM's plants are going green too. CEO Barra announced that all of its U.S. factories will use renewable energy by 2030, with facilities elsewhere following suit by 2035. Suppliers will also be involved in the process, as GM plans to set ambitious targets to reduce emissions and find more-sustainable materials. To achieve these goals, the company will establish a Sustainability Council to share and communicate best practices to stakeholders and interested parties.

“With these actions, General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world. We believe that with our scale and reach we can encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole.” - Marry Barra, General Motors CEO

As countries and states begin to legislate the prohibition of future sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles, and with the Biden Administration announcing this week the transition of the government vehicle fleet to electric power, GM is wisely moving forward as well. The newly announced timeline shows that the legendary American automaker wants to be part of the solution. It also shows that a smart company knows at all times which way the wind’s blowing…

