Major Upgrade for Android Auto

If you're used to plugging into the Android Auto app when you get into your vehicle, Google has good news for you. A rather significant update is going to change the look and efficiency of the system. The company promises a more flexible and user-friendly experience for the user.

One of the complaints most heard from users relates the size of the screen in their vehicle. The truth is that each auto manufacturer has its own style of screen and display. Some are vertically oriented, others horizontally, in landscape and portrait configurations. The problem is that Android Auto was not designed to fit all screen sizes.

As for the format that allowed the screen to be separated, it was not supported by all vehicles. That's where Google comes in with improvements that will be appreciated. For one, Android Auto will now adapt to the size and format of your car's screen. And for two, a new split screen feature should work with all vehicles.

Then, in addition to this improved integration, the look of Android Auto has been updated to make it more consistent with the latest Android software found on phones. The display, the characters, the styles - everything should match.

The aforementioned “split screen” mode also benefits from a new design. Google said that the data it has collected on how people use Android Auto shows that they use it primarily for navigation, media and communication. That's why the split-screen display now consists of three sections corresponding to these elements. That means you can see navigation, current media and missed communications (text messages, phone calls) in one place at any time. It's all customizable, of course, to your preferences.

The changes to the system are expected to make themselves apparent to users over the next few months.