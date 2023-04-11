2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Photo: D.Boshouwers

• Here are 10 vehicle models that consistently sell for more in the used market than new.

• The Ford Maverick is the model with the largest price differential once on the used market.

• Overall, though, used vehicle prices have been falling for some time.

The lingering supply chain crisis has had a knock-on effect on the used vehicle market, which has been overheated for at least the last year. So much so that there were increasing instances of used vehicles selling for more they did new. Faced with interminable waits for new vehicles out of the factory, car shoppers have evidently been turning to the pre-owned market.

The inventory shortages are slowly being resolved, and used-car pricing is normalizing along with that. But some models are still selling for more in the used market than they did new.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Photo: D.Boshouwers

A recent study by the iSeeCars group shows which models continue to regularly sell more used than new (that is to say, than their initial MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price).

Here’s the list of 10 models that are consistently selling for more used than new in the U.S. This is shown as a percentage increase of used selling price relative to MSRP.

1 - Ford Maverick: +12.3

2 - Toyota Corolla hybrid: + 7.9

3 - Mercedes-Benz G-Class: + 4.6

4 - Toyota Sienna: + 3.7

5 - Toyota RAV4 Prime: + 3.5

6 - Toyota Corolla Cross: + 2.9

7 - Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: + 2.4

8 - Kia Carnival: + 2.2

9 - Ford Bronco: + 1.7

10 - Honda Civic 5-door: + 1.0

The presence of certain models on this list is not surprising – we’re looking at you, Ford Maverick, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Corolla hybrid. Demand is high for these models, far outstripping supply.

2022 Kia Carnival Photo: D.Boshouwers

However, when it comes to those minivans, the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival, it's a bit more surprising. The relative rarity on the used-vehicle market of these models, which sell less today than they used to, may explain this reality.

If you’re interested in one of these models, you can of course pay the current asking price, but a little patience would probably be wise here. Used car prices have been dropping for the past year and this trend is expected to continue.