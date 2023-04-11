Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

These 10 Vehicles Models Often Sell for More Used than New

Overall, though, the trend with used car prices is downward Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
Photo: D.Boshouwers

•    Here are 10 vehicle models that consistently sell for more in the used market than new.

•    The Ford Maverick is the model with the largest price differential once on the used market.

•    Overall, though, used vehicle prices have been falling for some time.

The lingering supply chain crisis has had a knock-on effect on the used vehicle market, which has been overheated for at least the last year. So much so that there were increasing instances of used vehicles selling for more they did new. Faced with interminable waits for new vehicles out of the factory, car shoppers have evidently been turning to the pre-owned market. 

The inventory shortages are slowly being resolved, and used-car pricing is normalizing along with that. But some models are still selling for more in the used market than they did new. 

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Photo: D.Boshouwers

A recent study by the iSeeCars group shows which models continue to regularly sell more used than new (that is to say, than their initial MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price). 

Here’s the list of 10 models that are consistently selling for more used than new in the U.S. This is shown as a percentage increase of used selling price relative to MSRP. 

1 - Ford Maverick:                          +12.3
2 - Toyota Corolla hybrid:               + 7.9
3 - Mercedes-Benz G-Class:          + 4.6
4 - Toyota Sienna:                          + 3.7
5 - Toyota RAV4 Prime:                  + 3.5
6 - Toyota Corolla Cross:                + 2.9
7 - Toyota RAV4 Hybrid:                 + 2.4
8 - Kia Carnival:                              + 2.2
9 - Ford Bronco:                              + 1.7
10 - Honda Civic 5-door:                 + 1.0

The presence of certain models on this list is not surprising – we’re looking at you, Ford Maverick, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Corolla hybrid. Demand is high for these models, far outstripping supply.

2022 Kia Carnival
2022 Kia Carnival
Photo: D.Boshouwers

However, when it comes to those minivans, the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival, it's a bit more surprising. The relative rarity on the used-vehicle market of these models, which sell less today than they used to, may explain this reality. 

If you’re interested in one of these models, you can of course pay the current asking price, but a little patience would probably be wise here. Used car prices have been dropping for the past year and this trend is expected to continue.

You May Also Like

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards for 2022: Here Are KBB’s Choices

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards for 2022: Here Are KBB...

Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, has handed out its Best Buy awards for 2022 in a number of...

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

NACTOY has announced the semi-finalists for its 2022 awards. Interestingly, there's a good mix of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles....

The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According to Parents Magazine

The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According to Parents ...

Parents magazine recently came up with its new list of the best family vehicles in 2022. Auto123.com looks at the magazine’s choices for the 25 finest people...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2022
2022 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Review: On Another Planet
Review
Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen Recalls ID.4 to Fix a Problem with...
Article
2024 Kia EV9
New York 2023: The 2024 Kia EV9 Debuts
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 