Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Vehicles with Steering Wheel Optional, as early as 2025?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Like it or not, self-driving cars will eventually end up on our roads. But when? Everyone seems to have their own idea, but if former Volkswagen and Apple executive Johann Jungwirth is to be believed, it's going to happen sooner than we think.

In fact, when it comes to self-driving vehicles, Jungwirth expects big things in the domain in the near-future, reports Automotive News.

Now a vice president at Intel-owned Mobileye, Jungwirth says driverless cabs will be on the road in Germany by next year.

Mobileye, which supplements its camera-based driver assistance systems with help from Luminar (a lidar manufacturer), has gotten approval to test Level 4 technology in Germany, the country closest to allowing driverless vehicle technology to be commercialized.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Johann Jungwirth of Mobileye
Photo: Auto Motor Und Sport
Johann Jungwirth of Mobileye

Mobileye expects robot cab fleets to achieve Level 4 capability, which means the vehicles will be able to do the driving, between 2022 and 2025.

As of 2024 and especially 2025, Jungwirth believes Level 4 will be offered as standard equipment on high-end vehicles and the technology will be offered as an option within other segments.

“At that point a person can decide whether to purchase a car with or without a steering wheel,” he said at a conference on smart cars organized by Automobilwoche, sister publication of Automotive News Europe.

That may sound like pie-in-the-sky optimism, but with all the concepts being shown without steering wheels in recent years, it makes you wonder. The latest to appear is the Audi Grandsphere, unveiled just last week. The interior of luxury sedan can be transformed into a living room, with the steering wheel tucked away and out of sight, and the driver's seat can recline up to a 60-degree angle.

Audi executives have stated that they intend to sell a vehicle compatible with Level 4 technology to consumers by 2026.

It remains to be seen whether these future models can, or will, be delivered without a steering wheel.

Audi's Grandsphere concept
Photo: Audi
Audi's Grandsphere concept

You May Also Like

Cadillac’s Super Cruise Self-Driving System, Explored

Cadillac’s Super Cruise Self-Driving System, Explored

Whether you’re in favour or not, vehicles able to drive mostly autonomously are about to become a reality. We recently put Cadillac’s Super Cruise system to ...

Understanding the Various Levels of Autonomy in Vehicles

Understanding the Various Levels of Autonomy in Vehicles

Intrigued and/or confused about autonomous vehicles, often referred to as self-driving or driverless cars? We’re here to help sort things out.

GM Wants to Launch Car with No Steering Wheel, Pedals by 2019

GM Wants to Launch Car with No Steering Wheel, Pedals by ...

GM has filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Transportation to get approval for its fourth-generation Cruise AV for travel on American roads in 2019. ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Ford Ranger
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Article
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T and R1S Ranges Announced at Just O...
Article
Ford Bronco
Ford Resolving Bronco Roof Issues
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Rang...
Video
Honda Announces New Off-Road Focused TrailSport Trim Level
Honda Announces New Off-Road ...
Video
Nissan Reimagines One of its Classic Models as an EV
Nissan Reimagines One of its ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 