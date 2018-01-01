There are plenty of archival images and videos that give us a peek at life in the early 20th century. But since the multimedia tools of the time were not the most sophisticated, the images and videos we see are almost all in black and white, and the quality is not optimal.

Time has also often taken a further toll on that quality.

Recently, though, modern technology has made it possible to restore and transform some of these images and videos. Think of Peter Jackson’s work in restoring WW1 footage. Here’s another great example, one that’s a particular treat for car lovers.

You don't have to be a New Yorker or car lover in particular to appreciate the wonders of this restored five-minute video. But for those who appreciate vintage cars, it’s quite the feast: Old Chevrolets, Fords, Cadillacs and Packards, there's something for everyone.

Then there are the people walking on the sidewalks of 1930s New York. Just regular folks, like us, going about their daily business, as we do today.

The clothes are different, of course, and we have to admit they were pretty classy back then. This is New York, after all.

Photo: YouTube (NASS) 1930s New York street scene, img 2

Those who know the Big Apple well may recognize some of the locations. The video appears for the most part to be shot on 5th Avenue, north of 53rd Street. The newness of the buildings is also striking. New York was still booming in the 1930s.

The sound we hear, we should mention, was added for effect. The colors also change from image to image, you'll notice, especially on the clothes. Still, the restoration process, with stabilization of the images (so that movement is no longer exaggeratedly fast), effectively plunges us into the heart of a period that virtually none of us experienced first-hand.

It's a treat for the eyes, whether you're a car enthusiast or not.