The new electric sports car from Porsche won’t be available commercially until 2019, but the German automaker is busy preparing the terrain for its arrival. The company is undoubtedly aware that it will need to convince fans of the brand and performance-car enthusiasts that an electric car can be just as explosive and exciting as the best sports models it has produced. That it is animated by the brand’s unique soul.

This week came the announcement that the model, known until now by the concept’s name Mission E, would be called the Taycan. Now, the automaker has released a new video that aims to convince consumers that this electric Porsche will be as seductive and performance-minded as a Porsche should be.

The Taycan is fed by two engines working in concert to deliver a total of 600 hp. According to Porsche, it can speed from a stop to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds.