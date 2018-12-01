Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Does the new Taycan carry the spirit of the Porsche brand? A new video answers the question

The new electric sports car from Porsche won’t be available commercially until 2019, but the German automaker is busy preparing the terrain for its arrival. The company is undoubtedly aware that it will need to convince fans of the brand and performance-car enthusiasts that an electric car can be just as explosive and exciting as the best sports models it has produced. That it is animated by the brand’s unique soul.

This week came the announcement that the model, known until now by the concept’s name Mission E, would be called the Taycan. Now, the automaker has released a new video that aims to convince consumers that this electric Porsche will be as seductive and performance-minded as a Porsche should be.

Photo: Porsche

The Taycan is fed by two engines working in concert to deliver a total of 600 hp. According to Porsche, it can speed from a stop to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche

You May Also Like

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even Starts

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even S...

Porsche has confirmed it will double the planned production of its Taycan electric model in response to overwhelming demand. The 20,000 units scheduled to be...

Porsche Taycan to go into Production in September

Porsche Taycan to go into Production in September

Porsche confirms it will start production of the Taycan electric car in September. We’re likely to see a premiere presentation of the production version of t...

Huge demand for electric Porsche Taycan, production targets rev up

Huge demand for electric Porsche Taycan, production targe...

Porsche says that demand has surpassed expectations for the Taycan, the company’s 1st electric car, and that more of them will be produced than originally pl...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Subaru Crosstrek / Mazda CX-5
Safest Vehicles on the Road: The IIHS Gives 2...
Article
Mazda3, Jaguar I-Pace Named 2020 Car, SUV of ...
Article
2017 Lexus ES 350
The Most Dependable Vehicles in 2020, Accordi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 