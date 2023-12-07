Canadian owners of VinFast vehicles will be able to charge their models more easily at one of the charging stations in the Flo network, a Canadian manufacturer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Customers will have access to Level 2 public chargers as well as DC fast charging stations. With the former, the energy recovery time is estimated to be between 8 and 12 hours. With the latter, it takes about an hour to increase the level from about 10 to 80 percent.

VinFast is currently offering the VF 8 on the Canadian market, while the larger VF 9 is about to make its debut. We know that the company has introduced two other models in North America, the VF 6 and VF 7.

"This partnership not only gives VinFast's Canadian users access to a national charging network, but also helps accelerate our long-term goal of net-zero emissions," said Robert Muller, VinFast Canada's assistant general manager of sales and marketing, via a press release.

Canadian vehicle owners will be able to start their charging process through the VinFast app, which provides instant access to Flo public charging stations deployed across the country.

"We are excited to see more electric vehicle options for drivers. Flo will continue to partner with more and more manufacturers to ensure their customers can take full advantage of our network to stay charged," said Flo boss Louis Tremblay, also via a release.