VinFast Announces Canadian Prices for VF 8, VF 9 EVs

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced Canadian pricing for the two models that will spearhead its entry into the North American market. The VF 9 will start at $51,250, while the VF 9 gets a starting price of $69,750.

The company says reservations for the latter are now possible. As an added incentive, until April 5, the first customers to make early reservations will be eligible for the exclusive VinFirst program, which could deliver discounts of up to $3,500 or $6,000, depending on the model. VinFast that any consumers placing a $250 refundable deposit will be eligible for the allocated discount for the vehicle they choose. Other incentives are also in store for reservation holders.

And that’s good news, because those starting prices do put the two all-electric SUVs out of reach of federal and provincial discounts for EVs.

Orders for the models opened on March 5. VinFast Canada says 300 consumers have placed an order so far and that number is growing. 

VinFast VF 9
Photo: VinFast
VinFast VF 9

In addition to the e-voucher, VinFirst program members in Canada will also be offered a series of premium benefits, including a mobile charger for the vehicle, ADAS and Smart Service packages and a seven-day trip (excluding airfare) to a tourist villa (3 rooms for 4 people) in one or more Vinpearl hotels in Vietnam.

“We are proud to offer Canadians VinFast’s very first EV models through our company-owned store network and online purchasing. We expect to bring our customers a seamless, easy to navigate experience so that VinFast EVs will become their top choice for the journey towards a greener, safer and more sustainable future.”

- Huynh Du An, VinFast Canada Chief Executive Officer

Canadian car buyers can learn more about the VF 8 and VF 9 and the exclusive VinFirst program here.  

We will of course get back to you with a test drive of these models once we have had a chance to get our hands on them.

See also: CES 2022: VinFast Introduces Three More Electric SUVs

VinFast VF 8, profil
Photo: VinFast
VinFast VF 8, profil

