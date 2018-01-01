VinFast Announces EV Battery Subscription Prices for Canada

The Canadian division of Vietnamese automotive group VinFast has announced the prices for the battery packs that will be available on a subscription basis for the VF 8 and VF 9 EVs set to debut in our market before the end of the year. The subscription program means owners will pay a monthly cost for the battery pack they choose, and in return VinFast offers free replacement of the packs for the life of the vehicle (which applies when charge capacity dips below 70 percent).

Two versions of each model will be offered - Eco and Plus. There will be two battery options for each variant, which also means different ranges. All told, we're thus talking about eight different options in terms of versions and capacities across the two all-electric SUVs.

The VF 8 Eco model can be equipped with the first two battery variants, which allow for ranges of 420 km (battery 1) and 471 km (battery 2) on a full charge, rated according to the European WLTP cycle, which is more generous than the North American criteria. The VF 8 model has a starting price of $50,850 for the first option, and $51,250 for the second.

The VF 8 Plus model offers a range of 400 km with battery option 1 and 447 km with the 2nd option, with starting prices of $59,350 and $59,750 for variants 1 and 2 respectively.

The larger VF 9 SUV is equipped with the first two battery variants. These provide a range of up to 438 km (battery 1) and 594 km (battery 2) on a full charge for the Eco version, and 423 km and 580 km for variants 1 and 2, in that order (Plus version). With battery variant 1, the VF 9 model starts at $69,150 for the Eco version and $75,650 for the Plus variant. With battery variant 2, prices for the VF 9 utility in Eco and Plus configurations start at $69,750 and $76,250, respectively.

Photo: VinFast VinFast VF 8

Battery subscriptions

VinFast will offer customers two battery subscription plans, flexible or fixed, to meet their needs. The fixed plan allows for unlimited mileage, while the flexible plan allows users up to 500 km per month. An additional charge is levied after the 501st km.

Customers who reserve a VF 8 or VF 9 in 2022 and subscribe to the fixed plan will be offered a permanent subscription for the life of the model. This policy will automatically transfer to the new owner when the vehicle is sold.

VinFast will provide a lifetime warranty on the battery covering all maintenance and repair costs and will replace the battery free of charge when the charge capacity drops below 70 percent. VinFast will also be responsible for the recycling program to minimize environmental impacts.

So what does all that mean for consumers in terms of cost? Here’s a breakdown of the subscription costs of leasing a VinFast vehicle’s battery pack:

With a fixed plan, it will cost $139 per month for the VF 8 model and $199 for the VF 9, regardless of which battery option is chosen. With the flexible plan, the costs drop to $39 and $59, respectively. However, for each km over 500, the penalty is $0.09 per mile with the VF 8, and $0.11 with the VF 9.

It’s up to buyers to do their own calculations to determine the plan that works best for them.