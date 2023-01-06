CES 2023: VinFast Shares Technical Details of VF 6 and VF 7

Photo: D.Boshouwers Vinfast VF 7 - Three-quarters front

• VinFast has shared the first technical details of the new VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

• The range figures in particular raise questions, as they fall short of several competitors.

• The VF 6 will only be offered in a FWD configuration, which will certainly hinder it in Canada.

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast used the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to announce technical details of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs it unveiled at the last Los Angeles Auto Show last November.

Both models, we now know, will be offered in Eco and Plus versions, meaning consumers will have four choices. The SUVs will be available for order as early as March 2023, and they’re expected ot hit the market late this year or early in 2024.

VinFast VF 6

The subcompact SUV will be equipped with a 59.6-kWh battery. Its range, calculated on the more-generous European WLTP site, is given as 399 km for the Eco variant and 381 km for the Plus model. We can expect something between 300 and 325 km here.

That's the first disappointment, and it's a trend we're noticing with the first VinFast models arriving in North America right now. The versions delivered do not offer a robust range, given current ranges offered by rivals. If VinFast wants to establish itself, it will have to be competitive in this area.

In terms of power, the Eco variant is rated at 174 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, while the Plus variant delivers 201 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque. Both models are front-wheel drive, which could further hinder its popularity in Canada. The two variants get 17- and 19-inch wheels, respectively.

VinFast VF 7

A bit longer and roomier, the VF 7 has a 75.3-kWh battery, which raises the range of the two versions to 450 and 431 km, as per the WLTP cycle. That gives us something between 350 and 375 km here, once again less than what can be found elsewhere.

The power figures are more reassuring. The entry-level model will offer the same capabilities as the VF 6 Plus, so 201 hp and 228 lb-ft of torque. With the Plus trim, output climbs to 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, with an AWD configuration. The VF 7 Eco settles for AWD.

The Eco model rides on 19-inch wheels, the Plus on 20-inch wheels, though in the latter case, it will be possible to opt for 21-inch wheels.

Given the numbers, what may ultimately determine the fate of the two VinFast EVs is pricing. The right pricing will make reduced range palatable to consumers. Beyond that, the first experiences of VF 8 and VF 9 customers will be worth watching. For a new manufacturer benefiting from zero brand loyalty, missteps have a greater impact.

Another thing to consider: VinFast has promised that over-the-air upgrades will eventually be possible to improve the range of the initial batch of models coming to market. We'll be following the issue closely.