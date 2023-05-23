Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Volkswagen Atlas: Pricing and Details Announced for Canada

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs are mildly upgraded for 2024. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Speak Edition
Photo: Volkswagen

 

  • Volkswagen announces pricing and details for the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.
  • The Atlas SUV starts at $49,995 and gets an interior redesign and a new engine.
  • The new Peak Edition trim is added to the lineup.   

Volkswagen Canada has announced pricing and details for the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and its little brother the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport. The Atlas SUV gets an updated interior and a new 2.0L turbo engine to replace the old 4-cylinder.

The new engine develops 269 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. VW says it’s about as powerful as the old VR6 but offers more torque and better fuel economy than the outgoing engine. Volkswagen's 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system are standard across the model range.

2024 Volkswagen Cross Sport
Photo: Volkswagen

The new Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models are still designed on the same foundation, but offer an upgraded spacious interior for 2024. Premium materials, such as leatherette, dress the dashboard and centre console. The door trim also integrates with the dashboard. 

Ambient lighting with 30 colour options and backlit dashboard decor brighten up the interior. 

Interior of 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition
Photo: Volkswagen

Premium models include quilted leather seats with diamond dot pattern, heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, ventilated front seats and a height-adjustable passenger seat. Three-zone automatic climate control is now standard. 

Details of the 2024 Atlas lineup:

2024 Atlas Comfortline (MSRP $49,995) - It includes 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers and keyless access. It features a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital cockpit Pro, power liftgate, up to 5,000-lb capacity from it towing package and advanced connectivity. 

The IQ.DRIVE package, standard on all versions, includes adaptive cruise control, front assist, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping, reverse parking monitoring and driver monitoring. 

Also included are leatherette seats, heating and ventilation, three-zone climate control and rear seat belt detection.

Brown 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition
Photo: Volkswagen

2024 Atlas Peak Edition (MSRP $53,995) – This new version features 18-inch black alloy wheels with off-road tires, silver underbody trim, blackout exterior details and Peak Edition badging. Inside, it comes with unique accents and colours, aluminum door sills, second-row sunshades, 30-colour ambient lighting and stainless-steel pedal tips. The exclusive option for this version is a panoramic sunroof, available for $1,500. 

2014 Atlas Highline (MSRP $56,995) - This model includes 20-inch alloy wheels, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, silver roof rails and a Harman Kardon Premium audio system with 10 speakers including a subwoofer. 

A navigation system, memory driver's seat, 8-way power front passenger seat, heated second seat outboard seats, dynamic LED headlights and a traffic sign display bolster this premium trim. 

Options include a set of 20-inch black wheels and second-row captain's chairs for an additional $500 and $700 respectively.

2024 Atlas Execline R-Line (MSRP $59,995) - Starting from the Atlas Highline model, this variant adds standard 21-inch alloy wheels, the R-Line styling package, power-folding side mirrors, parking assist, Area View 360 camera system and head-up display (HUD). Second-row captain's chairs are the only $700 option.

Blue 2024 Volkswagen Cross Sport
Photo: Volkswagen

Atlas Cross Sport models have the same finishes as the Atlas, minus the third row. The 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline has an MSRP of $48,895, while the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Highline sells for $55,895 and the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport Execline R-Line trim for $58,895.


The 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs will arrive at Volkswagen dealerships in Canada starting in the third quarter of 2023.

