Volkswagen will discontinue the 6-speed manual transmission in the Jetta GLI after the 2026 model-year. The shift leaves the German brand without any three-pedal offering in North America for the first time in its history.

Rumours of the decision first surfaced through leaked dealer ordering guides and was subsequently confirmed by a Volkswagen spokesperson. The decision to drop the stick shift option comes in the wake of the recent mid-cycle refresh of the Golf GTI and Golf R, which similarly stripped the manual gearbox from VW's essential hot hatches. That move left the Jetta GLI as the absolute last stand for North American VW enthusiasts who preferred to row their own gears. That privilege will expire at the end of the 2026 model run.

Unforgiving business realities

Volkswagen did not hide its own disappointment regarding the discontinuation of the manual option. It cited irrefutable business realities as dictating the move. In an official statement, VW noted that “As drivers and car enthusiasts, we appreciate manuals too! Our region worked very hard to keep them around... Even so, global demand continued to narrow to a point where the market can no longer sustain it. As much as it hurts, that reality meant making some tough choices.”

That said, manual lovers can’t help but look across the ocean (figuratively speaking) and spot several Volkswagen models still offering the manual, for instance the Polo, Taigo, T-Cross and even the standard Golf, to buyers in the UK and Europe

In North America, however, the brand is pivoting heavily toward high-margin, high-volume products to remain competitive, even evaluating a future entry into the lucrative pickup truck market. Different strokes for different folks, we can’t help adding.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI | Photo: Volkswagen

DSG performance versus driver engagement

Mechanically, the 2027 Jetta GLI will remain unchanged, so it will continue to feature the ubiquitous 2.0L EA888 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels.

But for 2027, power will be routed exclusively through VW's 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the DSG shifts gears exponentially faster and delivers objectively superior track performance than a human driver ever could, purists maintain that outright lap times are secondary to the raw, mechanical engagement of a third pedal.

A dwindling segment

The manual GLI was a rare packaging victory for driving enthusiasts, with VW offering the manual and DSG transmissions at the exact same retail price —roughly $38,320 CAD (including fees) for the 2026 model.

Its departure leaves a massive void in the affordable sport-compact segment. Buyers looking for a manual transmission under the $40,000 threshold are now effectively limited to the manual-only Honda Civic Si. Those willing to stretch their budgets into the $41,000 to $43,000 range can still find refuge in alternatives like the Subaru WRX or the track-ready Hyundai Elantra N.

For the Volkswagen faithful, however, the clock has officially run out; anyone wanting a brand-new manual VW must secure a 2026 model before the option is gone for good.