The current generation of the Jetta arrived on the Canadian market for the 2019 model-year. As per Volkswagen usual modus operandi, the sedan is getting a small cosmetic upgrade for 2022, but also a change involving the mechanics.

First, there are visual changes to the front and rear. New bumpers can be found at each end, while the front grille has been redesigned and receives two chrome bars that flank the brand's logo. With the GLI version, a red stripe, the symbolic colour of this variant, is inserted between the bars.

The changes are substantial enough that the 2022 models will be easy to recognize.

New rims also mark the transition to the next vintage, plus they’re different with each version of the model. The model range remain the same as before, so once again buyers can choose from Trendline, Comfortline and Highline variants for both the regular model and the sportier GLI.

New colours are also offered, bringing the total to seven for the standard version and four for the GLI.

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

The biggest news for 2022 is the change in powertrain for the first three versions of the Jetta. The old 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder makes way for the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine recently introduced with the Taos SUV. In terms of power, the gain from last year is 11 hp (from 147 to 158) while torque remains unchanged at 184 lb-ft.

However, thanks to a number of mechanical adjustments, Volkswagen promises more generous delivery of low-end torque, as well as better efficiency at the pump. The new engine can still be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The same transmissions are available with the GLI, though of course that more muscular edition retains its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

On board, changes are minor and vary from one model to another. To name just a few, the Trendline model gets new cloth seats and the Volkswagen Virtual Cockpit is standard equipment (with a 8-inch screen on Trendline and Comfortline models and a 10-inch screen on Highline and GLI variants). In terms of distinctive elements, we should mention the presence of leatherette seats with the Comfortline model and leather with the Highline and GLI proposals.

The heated steering wheel includes standard across the range. Volkswagen's connected services via the Car-Net approach are also part of the package with all trims except the Trendline.

In a nutshell, a tweaked and improved Jetta will be waiting for you at your Volkswagen dealer when it hits the market, which will be in the last quarter of the year.