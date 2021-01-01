Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

A Few Tweaks for the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The current generation of the Jetta arrived on the Canadian market for the 2019 model-year. As per Volkswagen usual modus operandi, the sedan is getting a small cosmetic upgrade for 2022, but also a change involving the mechanics.

First, there are visual changes to the front and rear. New bumpers can be found at each end, while the front grille has been redesigned and receives two chrome bars that flank the brand's logo. With the GLI version, a red stripe, the symbolic colour of this variant, is inserted between the bars.

The changes are substantial enough that the 2022 models will be easy to recognize.

New rims also mark the transition to the next vintage, plus they’re different with each version of the model. The model range remain the same as before, so once again buyers can choose from Trendline, Comfortline and Highline variants for both the regular model and the sportier GLI.

New colours are also offered, bringing the total to seven for the standard version and four for the GLI.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Jetta

The biggest news for 2022 is the change in powertrain for the first three versions of the Jetta. The old 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder makes way for the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine recently introduced with the Taos SUV. In terms of power, the gain from last year is 11 hp (from 147 to 158) while torque remains unchanged at 184 lb-ft.

However, thanks to a number of mechanical adjustments, Volkswagen promises more generous delivery of low-end torque, as well as better efficiency at the pump. The new engine can still be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The same transmissions are available with the GLI, though of course that more muscular edition retains its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

On board, changes are minor and vary from one model to another. To name just a few, the Trendline model gets new cloth seats and the Volkswagen Virtual Cockpit is standard equipment (with a 8-inch screen on Trendline and Comfortline models and a 10-inch screen on Highline and GLI variants). In terms of distinctive elements, we should mention the presence of leatherette seats with the Comfortline model and leather with the Highline and GLI proposals.

The heated steering wheel includes standard across the range. Volkswagen's connected services via the Car-Net approach are also part of the package with all trims except the Trendline.

In a nutshell, a tweaked and improved Jetta will be waiting for you at your Volkswagen dealer when it hits the market, which will be in the last quarter of the year.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

You May Also Like

Chicago 2019: The 6th-Generation 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Debuts

Chicago 2019: The 6th-Generation 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GL...

Volkswagen has given the sportier version of its Jetta sedan, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI a premiere presentation at the Chicago Auto Show. The new GLI wil...

2022 Volkswagen Passat Will Be the Model’s Swansong in Canada

2022 Volkswagen Passat Will Be the Model’s Swansong in Ca...

Just after we learned the Arteon sedan is disappearing from the Canadian market,Volkswagen confirms the Passat won’t be back either; in its case 2022 will be...

Volkswagen Arteon’s Demise in Canada: Another Sedan Bites the Dust

Volkswagen Arteon’s Demise in Canada: Another Sedan Bites...

Volkswagen Canada’s offer will not include the Arteon sedan in 2022 or thereafter. A spokesperson confirmed the model will not be back. There are also new re...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Takoaka plant in Japan
Toyota Cutting Production by 40 Percent in Se...
Article
2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition
2021 Lexus RC F Track Edition Review
Review
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to debut on October 23rd
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 