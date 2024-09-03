• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

Ann Arbour, MI - The Volkswagen Jetta GLI - a GTI with a trunk, if you will - returns with subtle upgrades for the 2025 model-year. True to its DNA as a high-ish-performance compact sedan, it retains its dynamic character while benefiting from minor cosmetic and technological tweaks that keep it up to date.

In short, it's a model that's often aimed at former GTI owners who want to move to something more “mature” in the VW range without losing that behind-the-wheel joie-de-vivre.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, hidden message | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - What's new?

The GLI gets a discreet facelift for 2025, but while the exterior changes are subtle, they help to assert its sporty character. Inside, as in the regular Jetta, we note the arrival of a new, more modern 10.25-inch “Digital Cockpit pro” dashboard and a configurable 8-inch touchscreen, both benefiting from improved ergonomics and connectivity.

Under the hood, the mechanics remain unchanged, but the suspension and steering have been reworked to deliver a more precise and engaging driving experience.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, with a 1982 Jetta | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, wheel | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - 7.5/10

The GLI has a more aggressive look than the normal Jetta. The honeycomb grille, special front and rear bumpers, rear spoiler and chromed tailpipes, which have been enlarged this year, underline its sporty character.

18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive to the GLI, are the cherries under the sundae, so to speak, and complete the dynamic look.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, seating | Photo: Volkswagen

Interior

The interior of the GLI exudes a resolutely sporty ambience. The front sports seats offer excellent lateral support, while the leather-wrapped, flattened sports steering wheel provides a comfortable grip. Contrasting red stitching adds a dynamic touch.

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - 8.0/10

The GLI benefits from the same technological advances as the Jetta, with the added bonus of a few extra features. In addition to dual-zone automatic climate control and cooled front seats, you can customize the information display as you wish, including full-screen navigation.

The GLI also boasts an 8-speaker Beats Audio high-end audio system and 30-colour ambient lighting, allowing you to create a personalized ambience on board.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, engine | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, gear shifter | Photo: Volkswagen

Powertrain of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - 8.5/10

Under the hood, the GLI is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, producing 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine, shared with the Golf GTI though offering less power here, delivers far superior performance to what you get from the regular Jetta. Acceleration is brisk and shift changes are lively, providing real driving pleasure.

The GLI is available with a 6-speed manual transmission for purists, or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - 8.5/10

The GLI, while no track-chomping beast, delivers a sportier driving experience than the regular Jetta. The lowered suspension and sharpened steering give it confidence-inspiring agility and precision. The engine isn’t the most powerful in its class, but it provides crisp acceleration and satisfying acceleration, enhanced by a sporty exhaust note. Powerful, durable braking reinforces the feeling of safety.

We had the opportunity to test both manual and automatic versions. The first, though pleasant, would have benefited from a shorter lever stroke for a sportier feel. The DSG automatic unit felt a little sluggish in Comfort or Normal mode, but a switch to Sport mode gave it welcome responsiveness. That in Normal mode it felt so unexciting was a slight disappointment, and would lead us to opt for the manual version for a more exhilarating driving experience.

Fuel consumption

Although more powerful than the regular Jetta, the 2025 GLI still manages reasonable fuel consumption for a car in its class. Volkswagen claims a combined consumption of 8.0L/100 km with manual gearbox and 8.2L/100 km with the auto, which is still acceptable given the power and driving pleasure it delivers.

Driving primarily on secondary roads in the area around Ann Arbor, we obtained a combined consumption of 8.2L/100 km with the stick shift. We didn’t actually drive the Jetta with the 8-speed auto enough to obtain a meaningful measurement.

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI prices in Canada

The 2025 Jetta GLI has a starting price of $34,995, which includes a generous heaping of standard equipment. Right from the entry-level, you get a digital instrument panel, premium BeatsAudio audio system, wraparound sport seats and the IQ.DRIVE driver assistance system.

Best of all, the choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic transmission has no impact on the base price.

For those wishing to add an extra touch of sportiness, a Black Package styling package is available for $500. It brings to the model 18-inch black alloy wheels, black mirror caps and a black roof, reinforcing the GLI's assertive character.

Some of your questions about the 2025 Jetta GLI

What are the major changes compared with the 2025 Jetta GLI?

Here, in a nutshell, are the changes compared to the outgoing model:

Refreshed styling: new grille, LED headlights, specific bumpers, rear light bar, new wheels and colors.

Modernized interior: redesigned dashboard, 8-inch touchscreen as standard.

Advanced technologies: updated infotainment system, digital dashboard, BeatsAudio audio system, 30-color ambient lighting.

Optimized chassis: reworked suspension and steering for more precise, dynamic driving.

What body colours are available for the 2025 Jetta GLI 2025?

Here are your choices of dress for the 2025 edition:

- Oryx White Pearl

- Intense Black Pearl

- King Red metallic

- Monterey Blue Pearl (new)

- Alpine Grey (new)

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The 2025 Jetta GLI is aimed at drivers looking for a compact sedan with a mouthful of power. Honestly, for the pleasure this sedan will give you, and with a mere $2,800 price difference between a Jetta Highline and a GLI, jump on the latter if you can.

Competitors of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

- Honda Civic Si

- Hyundai Elantra N

- Kia Forte GT

- Subaru WRX