Porsche Taycan Sales Dropped 50 Percent in 2024

As we reported yesterday, Porsche's worldwide sales figures for 2024 revealed both highs and lows. Overall, the German automaker saw its sales drop by 3 percent, to 310,718 units.

One of the models that underwhelmed was the Taycan electric sedan. In all, 20,836 models were delivered over the past year. That's a 49-percent drop. Porsche mentions that the product update carried out for the middle of the production cycle slowed things down a little. We agree that this is not the only reason.

Porsche acknowledged that the speed at which the electric transition is taking place is “generally slower than expected.” So, perhaps Porsche was too optimistic. Recall, however, that when the Taycan first launched, Porsche underestimated demand and had to double production to meet that demand.

There is still much unpredictability in the EV sector, not least when it comes to consumer habits. That's why we're seeing record sales for one model one day, and major declines for another at another time.

It will be interesting to watch what happens in 2025 for Porsche, as the transition to all-electric continues, but at a slightly less frantic pace.