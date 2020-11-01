Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Confirms Production Version of the ID. Space Vizzion is a Go

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A year ago Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Space Vizzion at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Now, right at the time the 2020 edition of that car show would have been held were it not for a certain pandemic, the German automaker has confirmed it will move that concept to a production version.

The news came courtesy Volkswagen’ chief executive Ralf Brandstätter, who declined to provide much in terms of details regarding the all-electric wagon-to-be, but did mention it will get a range of around 700 km. This is a big increase from the 482 km bandied about when the prototype was first unveiled in LA.

If we go by the mild changes made to earlier Volkswagen ID prototypes in progressing to production versions, we may see a final product not much different than the ID. Space Vizzion concept. Design highlights include distinctive headlights, a faux front grill harbouring the daytime running lights and an LED light bar connecting the taillights.

VW is saying nothing about the powertrain that will feature in the future model, but the prototype had an 82-kWh lithium-ion battery pack in it. Its rear-mounted electric motor could deliver 275 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

There’s no word yet on which markets will get the next ID electric Volkswagen, though Europe is a given particularly given its wagon format.  VW is also advancing no timeline as to when it might be ready for show-and-tell.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion concept, three-quarters rear
Photos:Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2019: Volkswagen Rolls Out ID. Space Vizzion Concept

Los Angeles 2019: Volkswagen Rolls Out ID. Space Vizzion ...

Volkswagen presented the ID. Space Vizzion Concept, the ninth all-electric prototype to see the light of day, on the eve of the LA Auto Show. The automaker s...

VW’s ID. Space Vizzion Concept Will Debut in Los Angeles

VW’s ID. Space Vizzion Concept Will Debut in Los Angeles

Volkswagen will present a new ID-badged electric concept at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. The ID. Space Vizzion wagon (VW calls it an evolved crossover...

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Makes Official Debut

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Makes Official Debut

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossover. The model is destined for global market, but it will also lead the company’s electric div...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The Mini Urbanaut concept
Mini Urbanaut: A Box Containing the Interior ...
Article
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Gets $37,999 Price...
Article
Stellantis logo
FCA-PSA Merger: Stellantis Logo Unveiled
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru unveils new 2022 BRZ
Subaru unveils new 2022 BRZ
Video
Honda Shows the 2022 Civic, in Prototype Version
Honda Shows the 2022 Civic, i...
Video
Ford Unveils the 2022 E-Transit Van
Ford Unveils the 2022 E-Trans...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 