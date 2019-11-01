Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen ID.4: U.S. Production of 2023 Model Is Underway

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Volkswagen ID.4 is proving to be a popular model for the German carmaker, so much so that the wait times to get one have become almost legendary. Those hoping to get their hands on this electric crossover, or are waiting for the one they've ordered, can take heart from this: production of the model has just begun in the U.S.

Since its launch, Volkswagen has assembled the ID.4 in Germany, but the company has said from the start that it planned to start producing the EV at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee at some point. That point is now, with the first 2023 models rolling off the assembly line at that plant. These should start showing up at North American dealerships in October.

This will have a drastic effect on availability and, by extension, wait times. As a point of comparison, Volkswagen sold 4,415 ID.4 EVs in the U.S. in the first six months of 2022. That is actually down from 2021, when 16,742 models were delivered during the full year. In Canada, we don't have figures for this year, but the company sold 536 ID.4 EVs in the last quarter of 2021.

By the end of the year, Volkswagen wants to produce 7,000 ID.4s per month at its American plant. Expect to start seeing a lot more of the EV on roads towards the end of the year.

Browse cars for sale available near you

A grey 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 in the Chattanooga factory
Photo: Volkswagen
A grey 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 in the Chattanooga factory

It should be noted that the 2023 ID.4s being built south of our border will be slightly different from the 2022 model sold up to now. For one, Volkswagen says the centre console has been redesigned and that the 77-kWh battery will come from another American supplier, Georgia-based SK Innovation. Some of the materials that make up the interior will also come from American suppliers.

But that’s of little concern to impatient customers. For all intents and purposes, we're talking about the same model, and after the long waits, we're betting customers who ordered one will be very happy to receive it, regardless of its origin.

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4
Photo: Volkswagen
The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Will Expand Tennessee Plant to Build EVS There

Volkswagen Will Expand Tennessee Plant to Build EVS There

Volkswagen plans an expansion of its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee to enable production of electric vehicles destined for the North American market. The ne...

Volkswagen ID.4 Range Confirmed at 402 km

Volkswagen ID.4 Range Confirmed at 402 km

The range of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 has been confirmed at 402 km, or exactly what was anticipated. The all-electric crossover should make its commercial de...

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Makes Official Debut

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Makes Official Debut

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossover. The model is destined for global market, but it will also lead the company’s electric div...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq
Have Questions About EVs? GM Now Has a Websit...
Article
Aceman Concept Teased Ahead of Reveal This Week
Article
2021 Dodge Challenger SRT
Stellantis Is Recalling Chrysler 300 and Dodg...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 