Green wheels

Volkswagen ID.4 Range Confirmed at 402 km

Earlier this week Ford announced the official range that its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV will deliver to its owners. Now it’s Volkswagen’s turn, as the German automaker reveals that the official range of the upcoming ID.4 electric-powered crossover will be exactly what was predicted back when the prototype was unveiled.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 will deliver a range of 402 km.

The model is expected to appear at North American VW dealerships early in the new year.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, profile

Carrying an 82-kWh battery pack, the SUV thus gets a capacity that places it between the Tesla Model Y and the Volvo XC40 Recharge (75 and 78 kWh, respectively), and in the same ballpark as the extended-range Mach-E (88 kWh). That only tells part of the story, of course. The Model Y offers a range of 525 km, while Ford’s Mach-E can go 483 km between charges; the Volvo XC40 lags behind with its 335 km.

Volkswagen’s announcement will make those waiting for the Audi Q4 e-tron pretty happy, given than that model sits on the same architecture as the ID.4 and should deliver similar if not identical range. The Audi will come in two configurations, a traditional SUV as well as a Sportback type.

The first versions of the ID.4 to hit our market will be configured with rear-wheel drive, and those are the variants that will deliver the maximal 402-km range. The models with all-wheel drive, expected later in 2021, will likely offer a slightly shorter range.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4, rear
Photo: Volkswagem
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, rear
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, front
2021 Volkswagen ID.4, front
Photos:Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen ID.4 pictures
