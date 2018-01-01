Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Unveils the ID. Aero, Coming in 2024

Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, profile

Last week, Volkswagen showed a couple of sketches of its future ID-badged all-electric sedan Today, German automaker unveiled fuller images of the ID. Aero, still in concept form, but looking manifestly like a production model, or something close to it anyways.

The good news for our market is that the car will be offered in our market, as confirmed by Thomas Tetzlaff, Volkswagen Canada's director of public relations. The vehicle, not surprisingly, will be built on the same platform as the ID.4 SUV the company already offers and the ID. Buzz model set to follow for 2024.

Which is also when Volkswagen tells us to expect the ID. Aero production version to hit the market.

Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, three-quarters rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, three-quarters rear

As for the name, the use of a diminutive of the word aerodynamic is not a coincidence. The company claims its sedan has a drag coefficient of 0.23, which is excellent. Mercedes-Benz, with its EQS, managed to achieve 0.20. Obviously, the more efficiently a model slices through the air, the better its range. Since the ID.4 SUV offers something around 400 km, it's easy to imagine a range of around 450 km with the ID. Aero.

And maybe 500 km, who knows.

As for the size of the vehicle, think of the Passat that was recently discontinued. In fact, we can sort of assume the ID. Aero will take up residence in the VW lineup in the space previously occupied by that defunct sedan. Except that because of the interior volume that should be gained thanks to the all-electric powertrain, the Aero might also appeal to consumers whose idea of a perfect-sized sedan was more the Arteon. 

Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, front
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, front

In terms of styling, we recognize the ID signature with headlights and lights similar to the others in the family, as well as a very thin and slender snout.

Volkswagen is banking heavily on this model, which will be marketed in Europe, China and North America. The EV will compete with the Tesla Model 3, as well as the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Polestar 2, among others. Production of the ID. Aero should be launched early next year, which means that a production version will almost surely be unveiled later this year.

Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, rear
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, rear
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, front grille, headlight
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, front grille, headlight
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, three-quarters front
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID. Aero concept, three-quarters front

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
