Volkswagen Unveils the ID. 2all, the Electric People’s Car

• Volkswagen has presented the ID. 2all concept.

• The vehicle will sell for 25,000 Euros in base configuration.

• The model isn’t planned for North America, but the company’s plans long-term could certainly change.

Volkswagen has unveiled its 25,000-Euro electric concept, in essence the modern people’s car, a spiritual successor to the model that first made the Volkswagen name: the Beetle.

Remember that the company has set for itself a mission to catch and overtake Tesla, which would really demand an affordable EV model like this. And for the company to bring it to fruition before Tesla brings out an eventual Model 2.

The crucial element then, for what will eventually take the name ID. 2, is the pricing it gets once it advances to the production stage. That European price being mentioned works out to about $36,000 CAD; with incentives, that could mean a sale price of close to $30,000.

That’s all theoretical, because for now the model is not planned for North America. Already, the Golf-sized ID.3 that’s sold in Europe was deemed too small for American consumers. Another consideration is that for the model to hit the low price point needed, it would have to be assembled in North America. Otherwise the price point might be closer to $40,000.

A lot of things can change in the next few years, of course, and it’S worth remembering that Volkswagen is going to build an EV battery plant in Ontario, the batteries of which will be going to assembly plants on this continent.

Time will tell. Let’s say that in Canada, a market much more receptive to smaller vehicles, bringing the ID. 2 here feels like a no-brainer.

Volkswagen ID.2 all - Rear Photo: Volkswagen

The future ID. 2 is built on reworked version of the MEB platform that underpins VW’s other ID models. Unlike the ID. 3 and ID. 4, it will come in a front-wheel-drive format. The concept features a 223 hp, so a little more than the 201-hp, rear-wheel-drive ID. 4.

Range is given at 450 km under the more-generous WLTP cycle, which would translate roughly to 350-375 km in North America. It’s not known whether those numbers would apply to the base version, or whether VW might offer slightly-less-effective variant that would come in at the 25,000-Euro price point.

In terms of the model’s overall dimensions, Volkswagen gives it at 10 inches shorter in length than the current Golf; however, its wheelbase is only one inch shorter, which tells us the wheels are pushed far to the extremities. Think Mini Cooper SE.

Volkswagen ID.2 all - Interior Photo: Volkswagen

The electric configuration also ensures a roomier interior compared to the Golf. That interior is ultra-modern but pretty minimalist, with two screens, a streamlined central console and ambient lighting.

For the rest, we’ll wait for developments. The next step should be the presentation of the production model, at which time we should learn more about VW’s plans.

Volkswagen ID.2 all - Seating Photo: Volkswagen