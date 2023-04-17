2025 Volkswagen ID.7 - Profile Photo: Volkswagen

• Volkswagen unveiled its ID.7 today.

• The all-electric sedan is expected in Canada in 2024.

• Two versions were announced, both with impressive range figures attached (600 and 700 km as per the European WLTP cycle).

Confirmation came last week that Volkswagen was preparing the grand unveiling of its ID.7 electric sedan today, April 17. We now have the details on the newest member of VW’s electric lineup.

First, know that the ID.7 EV is expected to arrive in 2024. It will make its debut in Europe and China towards the end of this year.

The offering will include two versions: Pro and Pro S. Of course, we'll have to see what the Canadian lineup will look like - small differences are always possible.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 - Front Photo: Volkswagen

Both variants come with an electric motor with an output of 282 hp. The battery feeding the Pro model has a gross capacity of 82 kWh (77 kWh usable), which translates into a claimed range of 615 km on the European WLTP cycle, which is more generous than the North American criterion, remember. In North America, this should translate into a range of about 525 km.

This version can be recharged with a direct current of 170 kW.

The Pro S version is equipped with a 91-kWh battery (86 kWh usable). This time we’re talking about 700 km of range on the European cycle. If that works out to something like 600 km in North America, that will be a bit of game-changer in the EV segment.

Maximum capacity for charging the Pro S is 200 kW.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 - Three-quarters rear Photo: Volkswagen

Aesthetically, we recognize the signature of ID products, but also that of Volkswagen. If the now defunct Arteon sedan had gone electric, it would have looked like this. The biggest difference is that the ID.7 is almost 15 cm longer.

On board, the German manufacturer's new electric sedan has a very modern and clean look. The size of the 15-inch screen that serves as the multimedia system is so large that it's all you can see when you look at the dashboard.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 - Interior Photo: Volkswagen

Interestingly, the ID.7 features an augmented reality head-up display system. This allowed the designers to install a more minimalist instrument cluster, as it only displays what is necessary in front of the driver within the horizontal band that runs across the dashboard. Visibility from the driver's seat is thus improved.

The augmented reality information displayed on the windshield appears at different “distances”. For example, the speed is closer, but the arrows indicating upcoming turns are further away, visually speaking. Information displayed can include lane markings, distance information and speed limits. Steering wheel controls allow drivers to customize the information that appears on the head-up display, depending on what they want to see.

The new ID.7 also benefits from Volkswagen's most advanced climate control system since the one featured in the Phaeton. The air vents are equipped with motors that move them vertically and horizontally, allowing the system to distribute air over a larger area of the cabin. The system also responds to voice commands. For example, if the driver says, “Hello IDA, my hands are cold,” it sends a blast of warm air over the driver's fingers and activates the steering wheel heater.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 - Seating Photo: Volkswagen

Buyers can also choose high-tech seats. They are 14-way adjustable, and have temperature and humidity sensors so they heat or cool automatically. A massage system includes ten air cushions.

The ID.7 for the European and North American markets will be assembled at Volkswagen's plant in Emden, Germany. Production begins in the second half of this year.

Pricing and model details are not yet available.