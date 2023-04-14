Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Will Be Presented on April 17

In the meantime we have some early images of the “electric Passat” production version Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Here are new images of the Volkswagen ID.7, set to be unveiled next week Tuesday.

•    There are also new details regarding the dimensions and capacities of the all-electric midsize sedan.

•    This model is the descendant of the ID. Aero concept.

New images of the future Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan have come to light, as well as more details about its dimensions and capacities. The EV, based on the ID. Aero concept, is set to be unveiled officially next Tuesday, April 17. Note that the image of the vehicle’s rear end shows the Vizzion lettering (taken from another early electric concept from VW); it is possible the ID.7 will be marketed in China using that name.

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Rear
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Rear
Photo: Volkswagen

For starters, the dimensions of the model, which sits on the MEB platform for EVs: length is 4,956 mm long, width 1,862 mm, height 1,537 mm and wheelbase 2,965 mm; these are very close to those of the Volkswagen ID.6. crossover.

The electric motor delivers 201 hp from its 77-kWh battery, with a range given as over 640 km. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that these are figures for China, from whence the information has come (more specifically, the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology (MIIT)). Numbers for the North American version could be different, perhaps by a lot.

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Fig. 1
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Fig. 1
Photo: Volkswagen

Looks-wise, we note some divergence from the concept version seen previously. The front end is in the same neighborhood as the Passat the ID.7 is unofficially replacing in VW’s lineup. Several elements were evidently sourced from the ID. Aero and ID. Vizzion concepts. The production-version ID.7 features a full light bar across the front, which wasn’t on the earlier concept.

Volkswagen is reportedly planning to launch the ID.7 in Europe before the end of 2023, with a North American launch set for early 2024.

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 (concept version) - Interior
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 (concept version) - Interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Three-quarter front
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Three-quarter front
Photo: Volkswagen
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Profile
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Three-quarts rear
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 - Three-quarts rear
Photo: Volkswagen

