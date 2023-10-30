Volkswagen will produce a wagon version of the ID.7 all-electric hatchback sedan coming to market in North America as a 2025 model. The automaker confirmed the ID.7 Tourer is on the way, even sharing a couple of images of the future model in testing.

Recall that in 2019, Volkswagen presented something called the ID. Space Vizzion concept wagon; this ID.7 Tourer is its follow-up.

VW hasn't confirmed the ID.7 Tourer will be offered in North America, but there's reason to hope.

The ID.7 Tourer will make its European debut next year. The model offers a drag coefficient of 0.24 cx, which is excellent, and very close to that of the sedan (0.23 cx).

In terms of space, the vehicle can certainly make like an SUV, with a cargo capacity of 546 litres behind the second row and 1,713 with the second bench seat reclined. This is the kind of volume offered by some compact SUVs.

Le Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, profil Photo: Volkswagen

Mechanically, the ID.7 will initially be available in a single rear-wheel-drive version that uses a 77-kWh-capacity battery. That should translate into a range of around 500 km. The electric motor is rated at 282 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque. An all-wheel-drive model could follow in the range. If we were offered the ID.7 Tourer, we can assume the strategy would be the same.

The North American version of the ID.7 will be unveiled in early 2024, with the first editions arriving in dealerships in the second half of next year.

The ID.7 is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, a structure developed for high-volume electric vehicles. The ID.7 tourer will of course benefit from the same seats, as will the ID. 7 Tourer. Both variants will be assembled at Volkswagen's Emden plant in Germany, where the ID.4 SUV is also built.