Updated 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, Jetta GLI Unveiled

• Volkswagen has introduced a revised 2025 Jetta (and Jetta GLI).

The current generation of the Volkswagen Jetta was introduced for 2019. Yes, the model is aging, but it's still relevant, especially since pricing on its has remained quite reasonable. VW has given the model an update for 2025.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, profile | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Jetta - What's new?

For the coming year, then, the 2025 Jetta presents itself with reworked exterior and interior styling, new interior accents, and a slightly more refined technological offering.

Aesthetically, the upper and lower front grilles have been redesigned. New LED headlamps and a light strip available with certain variants have been added for this model. At the rear, a light strip has been added to link the lights, while the trunk has been redesigned to incorporate this element.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI | Photo: Volkswagen

As for the wheels, new 17-inch" and 18-inch aluminum wheels have been added to the range, along with new black wheel sets (optional).

Two new exterior colours (Monterey Blue Pearl and Monument Gray) have also been added to the palette.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

The interior

The Jetta gets a new upper dashboard design, while new colors and trim are to be discovered across the range. The design features a new floating touch screen. Some versions offer more standard equipment than before, but for the moment, the information released concerns American models. Historically, however, the Volkswagen Canada team often surprises us with exclusives for certain variants, so we'll remain cautious here.

Even the names of the variants differ from country to country, with the exception of the GLI performance version, which also benefits from the changes made, by the way.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI | Photo: Volkswagen

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, gear shifter | Photo: Volkswagen

Powertrains of the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Under the hood, the Jetta retains its 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. Combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard (manual is optional on certain models), it delivers decent performance, but above all, excellent fuel economy.

The Jetta GLI continues to use the same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which delivers 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine can be paired with either a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, multimedia screen | Photo: Volkswagen

Technology in the 2025 Volkswagen Jetta

The IQ.Drive safety suite is standard on all Jetta 2025 models. It uses front and rear radars, a front camera and several ultrasonic sensors to collect data on the surrounding area, enabling functions such as semi-automated driver assistance, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop/start, lane keeping system and emergency assistance.

The 2025 Jetta is expected to reach dealerships at the end of the third quarter of this year.

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, three-quarters rear | Photo: Volkswagen

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta, rear | Photo: Volkswagen

The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, wheel | Photo: Volkswagen