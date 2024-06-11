Volkswagen Teases 2025 Golf R Set to Be Unveiled June 26

• Volkswagen teases the new 2025 Golf R and confirms a June 26 reveal.

The current Volkswagen Golf R was refreshed in the fall of 2020 for the 2021 model-year in Europe, before arriving a year later in North America. Nearly four years have passed, meaning it’s time for some updates.

Volkswagen has now confirmed the next version will be unveiled on June 26th. This comes as little surprise, given that the 2025 Golf GTI was presented earlier this year with mild changes.

For that model, Volkswagen did keep its promise by improving the interior with a new 12.9-inch touchscreen. Recall that the controls faced heavy criticism when the current GTI launched.

Image of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R | Photo: Volkswagen

Design of the 2025 Volkswagen Golf R

Along with its announcement of a June 26 reveal for the new Golf R, VW shared an image… that reveals little. We see the car’s headlights lit up and connected by an LED light bar, with an illuminated Volkswagen logo. Earlier images of the camouflaged model showed redesigned rear lights as well. Up front, we expect larger bumper openings for better cooling of the turbo engine under the hood.

Inside, the Golf R should receive the same upgrades as the GTI variant, including the new screen, a revamped multimedia system and real buttons on the steering wheel instead of the previous haptic controls, which were neither precise nor intuitive.

The engine will remain the same; the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder currently offers 315 hp. We’ll have to wait and see if Volkswagen delivers a more powerful version of that powertrain.

The car will only be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In Canada, we had the manual transmission for longer, but Volkswagen has finally given up on that option.

We’ll bring you more details on the updated 2025 model on June 26. If the trend continues, we’ll see the model a year later than Europe.

2025 Volkswagen Golf R in camouflage, front | Photo: Volkswagen

2025 Volkswagen Golf R in camouflage, three-quarters front | Photo: Volkswagen