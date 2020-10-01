Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Recalling 251,606 Jettas in North America Over Fire Risk

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Volkswagen announced it is recalling 251,606 Jetta models in North America to fix a possible fuel leak that poses a fire risk. The recall identifies some 2016-2018 Jetta models.

The recall identifies 218,192 models in the United States, and another 33,414 in Canada.

Volkswagen explains that the bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loos over time, which could then allow fuel to leak. Obviously that increases the risk of a fire.

The German automaker has yet to come up with a permanent fix for the problem, but it continues to work toward that. It says owners of affected vehicles will be contacted starting on December 20. The Jettas identified in the recall are equipped with the 1.4L engine and were assembled between June 18 2015 and December 9 2017.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Documents posted by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) make no mention of any fires shown to be related to the problem, but the American agency does report having received a number of complaints. Owners may notice an odour of gasoline in the cabin, or see fuel leaking from the engine bloc.

Volkswagen says it is not aware of any fires or injuries resulting from the issue, either in Canada or in the U.S. The company recommends that owners contact a Volkswagen dealer immediately if they note an odour of gasoline or otherwise suspect fuel is leaking.

You May Also Like

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is recalling close to 132,000 vehicles equipped with diesel engines around the world, including 22,079 in Canada. The company wants...

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling 1.8 million vehicles, including over 49,000 in Canada, due to a problem with a potentially sticky secondary hood latch. The model identif...

Ford Issues Three Separate Recalls Affecting 40,000 Vehicles

Ford Issues Three Separate Recalls Affecting 40,000 Vehicles

Ford is issuing three separate recalls impacting a total of some 40,000 vehicles. The affected models are the Ford Transit Connect, Mustang and Expedition as...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Modified 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 1977
Chevrolet Shows 1977 K5 Blazer with Chevy Bol...
Article
Silhouette of the 2022 Ford E-Transit
Ford Will Present Electric E-Transit Van on N...
Article
Electric Powertrains Overtake Diesel in Europe
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 